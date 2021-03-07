Wokingham.Today

Finchampstead consults on neighbourhood plan

by Jess Warren0
Finchampstead
Finchampstead

FINCHAMPSTEAD residents can have their say in a draft neighbourhood plan, that will help shape development in the area.

The consultation is open until Friday, March 19.

Residents should have received a summary plan and letter in the post. It is also available at www.finchampsteadfuture.com.

Finchampstead Parish Council said: “We believe that having the Finchampstead Neighbourhood Development Plan is the most powerful thing that local people can do to influence what development happens in their area.”

Residents can share their views on an online survey, at: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/FinchFutureFeedback

Alternatively they can write to: FNDP, c/o Finchampstead Parish Council, FBC Centre, Gorse Ride North, Finchampstead, RG40 4ES

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

‘Call centres need to focus on quality’ says Bracknell cloud communications provider

Taz Usher

Why paying for parking in Wokingham has gone hi-tech

John Wakefield

Art on wheels in Wokingham

Charlotte King
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.