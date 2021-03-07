Finchampstead consults on neighbourhood plan

FINCHAMPSTEAD residents can have their say in a draft neighbourhood plan, that will help shape development in the area.

The consultation is open until Friday, March 19.

Residents should have received a summary plan and letter in the post. It is also available at www.finchampsteadfuture.com.

Finchampstead Parish Council said: “We believe that having the Finchampstead Neighbourhood Development Plan is the most powerful thing that local people can do to influence what development happens in their area.”

Residents can share their views on an online survey, at: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/FinchFutureFeedback

Alternatively they can write to: FNDP, c/o Finchampstead Parish Council, FBC Centre, Gorse Ride North, Finchampstead, RG40 4ES