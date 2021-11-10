Finchampstead domestic abuse charity prevention convention success

A DOMESTIC abuse charity hosted a special convention at the end of October, and founder Vickie Robertson said it was a “truly remarkable” day.

Finchampstead-based organisation, Kaleidoscopic UK, presented its Domestic Abuse Prevention Convention at the FBC Centre, on Thursday, October 21, as part of Domestic Abuse Awareness Month.

The annual event, on Gorse Ride North, aims to encourage more people to talk about the issues surrounding domestic abuse to each other.

Visitors were welcomed by BBC Radio Berkshire presenter, Michelle Jordan, patron of Kaleidoscopic UK.

Charity founder, Vickie Robertson, said: “We are so grateful to all who attended and took part showing how vital it is we open up the conversations around domestic abuse, being trauma informed and removing the taboo, barriers and victim blaming.

“We are delighted to be able highlight the realities and keep victim survivors voices heard, domestic abuse doesn’t happen once a year, it happens every second of every day and costs the economy around £74 billion a year.”

Guest speakers included Dr Jessica Taylor, Nicole Jacobs, Chris Green, Jennifer Gilmour, Lisa Lee, Jake Morrison, Karin Walker and more.

Miss Robertson added: “Thank you to Finchampstead Baptist Church for their continued support, for all the team at Kaleidoscopic UK and the charities and services that want to work holistically and make a difference.”She also thanked Wokingham Borough Mayor, Cllr Keith Baker, deputy Mayor Cllr Abdul Loyes and MP James Sunderland for their support on the day.

A remembrance tree was also created including all the names of those killed this year so far due to domestic violence.

Wokingham Borough Mayor, Cllr Keith Baker MBE, said: “I am delighted that so many professionals and residents attended the Domestic Abuse Prevention Convention event run by Kaleidoscopic UK.

“The event was delivered by inspirational survivors and multi-agency professionals who highlighted signs of domestic abuse through a series of talks and videos and illustrated the help that is available to victims.

Cllr Baker added domestic abuse is an important topic for the council.

He said: “We are reminding residents that support is available to all victims, regardless of gender, sexuality, ethnicity, faith, disability or financial situation.

“I would like to thank Kaleidoscopic UK for hosting this truly inspiring event and congratulate them on the excellent work they have done to raise awareness of domestic abuse within our borough.”

Information and support is available for victims on the Wokingham Borough Council website.

For more details on Kaleidoscopic UK, log on to: kaleidoscopic.uk

