Finchampstead FC raise more than £1000 for Ollie Young Foundation in ‘Dads v Lads’ match

FOOTBALL players kept their eye on the ball for a charity match day last weekend.



Finchampstead FC arranged two special matches on Sunday to raise money for Wokingham-based charity The Ollie Young Foundation.



The club decided to arrange a match to commemorate the Hurricanes’ final season together

as a youth team, playing a final Dads vs Lads game at Arborfield Green Leisure Centre.



The first game, kicking off at 9am, saw coaches against U18 Hurricanes, but even with two extra players for the coaches, the U18s took the victory, winning 4-3.

In the second game, at 10.45am, the coaches took on the Men’s Development Team where the men’s team, along with a few U16 helpers, won the game 6-2.



Setting themselves a fundraising target of £600, through a mix of donations from coaches and the charity running a stall on the day they raised over £1000 in total.



Jason Gan, manager of Finchampstead FC U18s Hurricanes, said: “A big thank you has to go

to Finchampstead FC committee for providing the Arborfield Green Leisure Centre astro today and

to Phil Jones who refereed both games.



“A massive thank you to everyone who donated money to the Ollie Young Foundation and finally, well done to everyone who played today, some brilliant football and some definitely dodgy football was on display, but all played in the friendly Finch spirit.”

Sarah Simpson from the Ollie Young Foundation added: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who took part in the games on Sunday and to Jason for organising such a memorable event.



“It was great fun to watch and the atmosphere was buzzing.



“Thank you to everyone who donated too, you all helped raise over £1000 for the OYF and this money will go directly towards our research into children’s brain tumours”



A mix of donations from coaches and the charity running a stall on the day they raised over £1000

in total.



To donate visit: virginmoneygiving.com/finch-coaches-vs-lads/1