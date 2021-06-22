Finchampstead FC secure Thames Valley Premier League title

Finchampstead FC wrapped up top spot with an away victory at Richings Park to be confirmed as Thames Valley Premier League champions.



With one game still left to play for the season, Finch ensured that they claimed the three points they needed to secure their status as title winners on Saturday.

Richings Park v Finchampstead FC Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

In a game packed with goals, a brace from Joel Day, who scored in each half, gave Finch an advantage as they closed in on the title.



Substitute Ethan Simons netted a vital third goal for Finch, who then had to show their defensive resilience as they held off waves of attacks from Richings in the final minutes of the match to secure a 3-2 victory.

Finch have enjoyed a remarkable campaign, taking 30 points from the last 34 available.

They are one point above second placed Berks County, but cannot be caught with one game left to play as the Swords have already completed their 26-match season.

Finch boast a formidable record in their league campaign having won 18 of their 25 matches with five draws and just two defeats, which sees them on 59 points heading into the final day at the weekend.

The league champions have shown their prowess in both attack and defence. They’ve scored 53 goals in 25 matches and have the joint best defensive record in the division having conceded only 23 goals in the entire campaign.

“The last three years at Finchampstead FC from having three years out of the game myself, and to win the TVPL is such an achievement,” said Finchampstead player Lewis Francis.

“The hard work we’ve all put in over the last two years especially, really does show the character of this group.

“All the supporters that come down every week, it’s appreciated by us all and a massive shoutout to the club and all three of the Payne’s.



“Personally and for all the hard work behind the scenes you’ve done especially this year, we’re all so grateful.”

Finch conclude their campaign at the weekend at home to Windlesham & Chobham where they will be hoping to earn their 19th win of the season before they lift the league title.