Finchampstead letters destroyed in post box arson at weekend

by Jess Warren
Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward

LETTERS in a Finchampstead post box were destroyed at the weekend, after a fire.

PC Adam Young, of the Bracknell and Wokingham division in Thames Valley Police, said letters in the Royal Mail box on the junction of Gorse Ride North and Barkham Ride were burnt in a fire.

He said it would affect any documents posted after the collection on Saturday, October 16.

” If urgent or important communications were made via this method, they will need to be re-sent,” he said in a post on social media.

He urged anyone with information about the arson attack to call 101 quoting reference 43210467498 or make an anonymous report via Crimestoppers.

