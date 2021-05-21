Finchampstead pupils organise plant sale to help outdoor space

PUPILS at a Finchampstead school organised a plant sale to raise funds last week.

Chloe and Isla held the event to help Nine Mile Ride Primary School to redevelop an outdoor space into a classroom and picnic area.

It will include a bug hotel, picnic benches, bird houses, wildflower garden, and other outdoor resources.

Rachel Tasker, PTA chair of Friends of Nine Mile Ride, said she is “so grateful” to Isla and Chloe for organising the plant sale, which took place earlier this month.

The Year Four pupils raises almost £350 from their efforts.

“They took great care in growing the plants, setting up their stall and serving customers, we have had some lovely comments from other parents about how well they did and we as a school community are so very proud of them.”

The past year has meant the school hasn’t been unable to fundraise in the usual way.

Ali Brown, headteacher at Nine Mile Ride School, said: “I am so proud of Chloe and Isla’s fundraising achievement and want to say a big thank you to the girls for planning and running such a successful event.

“They were able to use their business skills and initiative to raise over £300 for the school and the funds raised will be put towards redeveloping part of our grounds into a more usable area for the benefit of all our children.”