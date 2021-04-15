Finchampstead Ridges to stay closed for up to a year after road collapse

THE RIDGES in Finchampstead will be closed for up to a year to repair a collapsed section of road.

Last month, the road was closed between the junction with Jubilee Road, near the Finchampstead war memorial, and the Lower Wokingham Road/Wellingtonia Avenue roundabout after a section began to collapse.

It has now been assessed by engineers, and work will take place in autumn between the Finchampstead war memorial and Dell Road.

The diversion route is Lower Wokingham Road, Nine Mile Ride, Finchampstead Road and Jubilee Road, or this route in reverse.

Access will be maintained for residents living in the area.

Concrete blocks have been installed around the dangerous area to ensure no vehicles can pass along it.

And Lower Sandhurst Road, Dell Road and Cricket Hill have a width restriction to vehicles wider than six-foot and six-inches, which will be enforced while this closure is in place.

This is to help tackle “rat running” in the area.

Andy Glencross, assistant director for highways, said: “We have begun our surveys and technical assessments of the road and surrounding area as we look to get further information before designing and implementing a fix on the road.

“This will take time but the work being done now will ensure the long-term safety of the road and all those who use it.

“We will get the road open again as quickly as we can and once it is safe to do so as we know the closure will cause increased traffic on other roads in the surrounding area.”

The council will look at the underlying road structure, earth structure and drainage systems in the area.

It is believed the steep hill —which is moving — could cause the road to collapse further.

The council said fixing the road is not straightforward, and it may only open next spring, depending on the scale of work required.

For more information, visit: one.network/?tmi=GB20365874