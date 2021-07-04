Finchampstead School finds that gardens grow with a little help from friends

DIGGERS came into force to improve a primary school’s garden space this month.

Nine Mile Ride Primary, in Finchampstead, were treated to a Ground Force Day thanks to the schools’ charity, Friends of Nine Mile Ride.

The organisation’s aim is to raise money for the school so more equipment and resources can be provided for the pupils.

The team hosted the event on Saturday, June 19, where parents and pupils spent the day cutting trees back, clearing and digging out certain areas.

Aiming to plant more flowers, shrubs, pear and apple trees in its outdoor area, the school hopes to create a more attractive space for its pupils.

Groundworks contractor Kyle Smith, from K.Smith Field Services, also provided his assistance on the day by bringing his digger.

He brought his digger to help remove a large amount of bamboo from the schools’ grounds.

Mr Smith usually offers his support within the community by assisting people and their cars, cutting back hedges and helping where he can.

Headteacher Ali Brown said: “Friends of Nine Mile Ride are always keen to help by organising Ground Force days and on Saturday, the team cleared a large area of the grounds so that it can be repurposed into a new learning area for the children.”

Mrs Brown expressed how pleased she was with the outcome.

“The results are incredible, it really does show what can be achieved with amazing teamwork so thank you to everyone who gave up their time to take part in the event.”

Coordinator and PTA vice chair Gemma Lee added: “The day we held on Saturday was one of five sessions we have held to date and was by far the most productive.

“We have come a long way, but still have some way to go, with picnic benches being handmade by a parent and we are on the hunt for some large logs to create the outdoor classroom in the woods.”

To donate log on to justgiving.com/friendsofninemileroadschoolpta

For more details, visit ninemileride.co.uk