Finchampstead youth pastor heads to the United States

A PASTOR in Finchampstead will be embarking on a new adventure across the pond after 11 years of service.

Simon Hall, who has worked with children at Finchampstead Baptist Church in Gorse Ride North, is drawing on his experience as he joins an American fellowship as their new youth and children’s director.

“Simon joined the team at FBC and had an immediate impact on the staff, church family and community,” said the church’s lead pastor, Chris Simpkins.

“Many kids in our area have grown up with Simon as an important part of their lives, whether it’s seeing him in school, at a club, at the FBC Centre or out in the park.”

Mr Hall began his career volunteering at his local church youth group, where he met his wife, and he hasn’t looked back since.

Throughout Mr Hall’s time in Finchampstead, he has worked with more than 1,000 children, ran a number of holiday and after school clubs, and taken young people to work in schools in Uganda.

Each year, he would organise two residential trips, one of which was going to Snowdonia with pupils from school years three to eight. Activities included rock climbing and jumping into waterfalls.

Mr Hall explained he has built “lots of relationships” with the Finchampstead community during his time at FBC.

“We came to a place where we didn’t know anybody and everyone made us feel so welcome, but this is an amazing opportunity for my family and I that we just couldn’t turn down,” he said.

He added that he loves his role at the church and how it is “incredibly rewarding” seeing the children grow.

Recalling memories of his time at the church, Mr Hall said he most enjoyed his trips to Uganda and the annual holiday clubs.

“I really love what I do, especially all the work with schools I have done over the years,” he said.

“It’s been incredible to do all of this, with the help of all the amazing volunteers, and seeing the children achieve their dreams definitely makes this job worthwhile.”

Mr Simpkins said children in the community have enjoyed spending time with Mr Hall.

“Simon has an excellent ability to show value and to give complete attention to children and young people, throughout the years it’s been so encouraging to hear kids shout his name and rush over to talk to him,” he said, adding Mr Hall’s enthusiasm for wanting the best for the children was “evident to see”.

“While all the good things that Simon has done will continue after he leaves, he and his family will be missed by our community and we are so grateful for everything he has done and are excited for them in this next phase of their adventure.”