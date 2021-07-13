Finchampstead’s virtual open gardens helps Sue Ryder

SPRING gardens were displayed virtually in a special video to raise money for a Reading hospice.

The Finchampstead Support Group of Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent has invited people to watch its open gardens online to raise money for the hospice.

It has supported the hospice for more than 25 years, and members created the video of photos to unveil its floral arrangements.

People can enjoy watching from their own home.

The presentation of images were accompanied by Benedict K, a music scholar at Crowthorne’s Wellington College.

Having raised £750 for the hospice last year, the group have now brought in donations of more than £1,000 from this years’ event.

Group member Karen Steward said: “Following on from the success of sharing photos last year, we are showcasing pictures of our spring gardens in the hope that people will enjoy seeing them and make a donation to the hospice in place of an entrance fee.”

The Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice provides care and support for people and their families living with life-limiting conditions.

Laura Kell, head of fundraising at the hospice, said the pandemic has had a “huge impact” on funding.

“We are so grateful to our Finchampstead Support Group for embracing technology to bring the beauty of local gardens into people’s homes,” she said.

“Every pound raised from this virtual experience will help us continue to be there when it matters for local people and their families.”

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/finchampsteadsupportgroup