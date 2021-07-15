Find a workspace thanks to Arena Business Centres.

FALL IN love with the office again, thanks to Arena Business Centres and its new flexi-working space in Winnersh.

Last month, the firm opened a range of workspaces for two to 500 people at 100 Berkshire Place, Winnersh Triangle, in a bid to support businesses returning to work.

Arena Business Centres, which launched in 2003, already own a portfolio of 10 business centres across Berkshire, Surrey, Hampshire and Dorset.

Now, it is offering flexible workspace, meeting rooms and collaboration areas within this prime Wokingham borough location.

The former Microsoft head office building comprises 50,000 sq ft and was purchased by Arena in 2019, and has undergone a £10 million transformation.

The team has already welcomed clients including Evertz, Yoh Solutions, Inomize and Olax Engineering Consulting.

Helen Deverill, marketing director at Arena Business Centres, said the team is excited to launch in the area. “Our focus is to deliver inspiring working environments where businesses can truly perform and succeed,” she said.

“We focus on creating vibrant business communities where it is a pleasure to come to work.

“We’ve completely refurbished 100 Berkshire Place and brought it back to life from a really tired office block. We’re really proud of the results and can’t wait to show the local business community.”

Arena has teamed up with award-winning interior designers and architects to create professional environments in which clients can do their best work.

Arena gives clients the tools to be flexible in an ever-changing landscape and its outstanding dedicated teams create a platform for them to thrive.

By combining wellbeing and productivity they want to help clients recruit and retain top talent.

From setting up the computers to designing the office layout, Arena Business Centres can make bespoke areas for clients from a range of industries.

“If firms are relocating, expanding or downsizing, we will look after them to make sure they can stay agile and perform well in any area,” the marketing director said. “We will configure the space to match exactly what they need. We have a unique ability to customise office space for our clients.”

This includes accommodating special requirements, like creating server rooms, meeting areas, and individual offices within a larger space.

“The beautiful thing about our Winnersh centre is that you can also collaborate with your team or you can work alone,” Ms Deverill added. “But most importantly, it’s time away from home to give you that healthy work-life balance and much-needed lineation between home and the office.”

At 100 Berkshire Place, Arena Business Centres also offers cafe-style seating, individual work pods, sofa areas and bench working options – so people can work exactly how they want. And it’s even up-to-date with all the latest lockdown technology, including interactive whiteboards which can host anything from Zoom to Microsoft Teams.

Following its launch, Ms Deverill said the firm is now looking for businesses in the community to experience its inspiring workspaces. “We have clients that have been with us since the very beginning, which is really a testament to the relationships we have with every client,” she said. “Whether an entrepreneur or a large corporate we support clients on their journey because ultimately we are on the same journey too.”

To find out more about Arena Business Centres, or call 0330 124 6598 or visit www.arenabusinesscentres.com and start your journey towards a new way of working today.