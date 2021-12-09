Fine outrage sparks a change of process

PHOTO EVIDENCE of line-painting procedures will be required for all works, following national outrage at fines issued last week.

On Tuesday, December 2, the borough council’s contractor Volker Highways painted double yellow lines at Blackthorn Close, off Culver Lane.

The contractor lifted cars parked along the close with a crane on a truck, and while suspended, painted the yellow lines underneath.

Cars were then placed back down, and slapped with a parking fine.

Following a Wokingham Today report, the news spread internationally, was was featured on BBC News, ITV, The Daily Mail, The Mirror, Metro and The Sun, as well as news media in the US, France, Vietnam and others.

Volker Highways has since apologised for the incident, and said that it is sorry for any upset and distress caused to residents.

A spokesperson said: “We had planned to place cones along the road the evening before to make sure drivers were aware that the lines were to be painted but failed to do so.

“On this occasion, the procedure did not meet our usual high standards and we are taking immediate measures to revise our processes and ensure that this does not happen again.

“We thank the council and local residents for their understanding of this oversight and apologise for the embarrassment and reputational impact.”

A spokesperson for the borough council said that following the incident, internal procedures will change.

They said: “Our contractor Volker Highways has apologised for not following the process they should have followed when doing this sort of work, which includes signs going up in the week before the work is done and parking cones being put out the day before.

“We are going to be closely monitoring future works to ensure this process is followed, and are requiring photos showing all of these measures before any works can go ahead.”

Cllr Shirley Boyt, Labour councillor for Bulmershe and Whitegates, said that she is pleased to hear photo evidence will now be required.

“This is a good thing, she said.” This way, everyone is clear about it. I’m very much in favour of this, and I think residents will be too.”

Residents that were given parking fines who have not already challenged it, are encouraged to email parkingservices@wokingham.gov.uk where the council’s team will help residents ensure it is cancelled.

Last week, Cllr Boyt said that in mid-October, the road opposite Blackthorn Close, Anderson Avenue, had yellow lines painted on it, one week before it was resurfaced and then re-painted.

“The road markings on Anderson Avenue were due to a mistake by a Volker Highways sub-contractor who was not aware of the scheduled resurfacing,” the council spokesperson explained. “It was an unfortunately waste of time and resources, but the cost was picked up by Volker Highways, not the council.”