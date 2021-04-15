Fire crews called out to Arborfield Green flats over roof blaze

FIRE CREWS were called out to a block of flats in Arborfield at 2.19pm today.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Wokingham, Whitley Wood, Wokingham Road, Bracknell, Crowthorne, Caversham Road, Mortimer, and Dee Road raced to the fire in Millard Place, part of the new development in Arborfield Green.

Fire, police and ambulance crews have been called out to the scene.

Tim Pritchard, content creator for Siren Craft Brew, saw the blaze.

He told Wokingham.Today: “Our operations manager, Jason, spotted the fire as it was massive, above the treeline.

“Initially it was a section of roof but then it caught, spread and went really full-on very quickly. Fire crews seemed to respond pretty quickly and get it under control, but it didn’t take long to look properly devastating.

“Heartbreaking to see, as so many new homes. I just personally hope no pets where stuck inside.”

Wokingham Today understands emergency crews will be present for much of the evening.

One resident told Wokingham.Today they heard a car alarm go off, before noticing the “big fire” from their garden.

They said: “The fire brigade came so fast, it was there in two or three minutes.”

Also at the scene was the Aerial Ladder Platform and Incident Command Vehicle, supported by crews from Surrey Fire and Rescue Service and Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Police and ambulance crews were also there to support the fire service.



Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue said this is an ongoing incident and warned people to avoid the area, and nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed to avoid the smoke.



Our crews are on the scene of an incident at Millard Place in the Arborfield area. Please avoid the area if possible, but if you live nearby please keep windows and doors closed. Further updates will follow. — Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (@RBFRSofficial) April 15, 2021



Residents are now in socially distanced huddles watching the fire brigade at work. The borough council has officers on site, supporting residents.

First Days Children’s Charity and SHARE Wokingham are also working with the council to offer provisions to those involved.

