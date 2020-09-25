The Wokingham Paper

Fire crews scrub up nicely at Crowthorne charity car wash

by Jess Warren0
Firefighters get stuck into a charity car wash at Crowthorne Fire Station on Saturday Picture: Steve Smyth

CROWTHORNE fire station hosted a charity car last weekend to raise funds for the Fire Fighters Charity.

Each year, hundreds of fire crews across the UK host car washes to raise money for the initiative, which provides vital health and well-being support to those who are in need in the fire and rescue community.

Last weekend was the first time that the new station has been able to hold the event, and it had Covid-safe measures in place.

Staff and customers were kept two meters apart at all times and during car washes, staff wore PPE, including masks and gloves, and will only wash the exterior of vehicles.

Visitors stayed in their car and kept the windows shut during the car wash, read signage and follow staff instructions.

Donations were placed in buckets at the station and also via a website.

A planned event at Maidenhead Fire Station this weekend has been cancelled.

To donate via the JustGiving page, visit: www.justgiving.com/campaign/nationalcarwash

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

