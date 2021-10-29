Fireworks 2021: Where to find your nearest display in Wokingham borough

Every year, we remember the Gunpowder Plot by burning an effigy of Guy Fawkes on a bonfire and lighting fireworks.

A number of organised displays will take place across Berkshire over the coming weeks and we have listed as many as we can below.

And, if you are holding your own display, please remember to follow the Firework Code

ROSPA says that young people should watch and enjoy fireworks at a safe distance and follow the safety rules for using sparklers. Only adults should deal with firework displays and the lighting of fireworks. They should also take care of the safe disposal of fireworks once they have been used.

Plan your firework display to make it safe and enjoyable.

Keep fireworks in a closed box and use them one at a time.

Read and follow the instructions on each firework using a torch if necessary.

Light the firework at arm’s length with a taper and stand well back.

Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks.

Never return to a firework once it has been lit.

Don’t put fireworks in pockets and never throw them.

Direct any rocket fireworks well away from spectators.

Never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire.

Make sure that the fire is out and surroundings are made safe before leaving.

Saturday, October 30

Ascot Racecourse

Fireworks spectacular family race day

A day of racing, followed by a fairground with dodgems, clip clop pony rides, mini jets and more. Rides free before 4pm, £1 per go afterwards, with proceeds going to charity.

Racing from 10.45am to 5.30pm. Fireworks from 6pm. Under 18s free, adults from £27.

Firework only tickets from 4pm, £7, £5 for children, under fives free.

Details: www.ascot.co.uk or 01344 346 3000, or www.ascotfireworks.org.uk

Sandhurst Fireworks

A free display with live entertainment

A bit of a rarity this one: a free entry event. Organised by Sandhurst Town Council, it takes place in the Memorial Park from 5pm. There will be a fun fair and inflatables, hot food stands and live entertainment to get people in the mood for the firework display itself, which launches at 7.30pm.

Organisers hope everyone attending will walk, but there is a car park available with a fee of £2.

Disabled car parking will be available until 7pm.

For more details, log on to www.sandhurst.gov.uk

Twyford Fireworks

The annual Twyford and District Round Table display takes place, as ever, in King George V Playing Field off Loddon Hall Road.

Gates open at 6.30pm, with the usual funfair offering a host of rides for all ages to enjoy. There will also be a barbecue, hot chocolate and other refreshment stalls.

The firework display, which this year has a theme of Harry Potter, will start around 7.30pm, and the bonfire will be lit afterwards.

Tickets cost £6 in advance, £4 for youths and seniors and £1 for children, with a £1 surcharge on the gate.

For more details, log on to www.twyfordroundtable.org

Friday, November 5

Earley St Peter’s School Association display

This year’s annual event will take place in Sol Joel Park. As in previous years, there will be stalls serving food and drink, including popcorn candy floss, sweets and burgers. Adults will appreciate a bar, while children will be able to stock up on glow sticks and other novelties.

Due to licensing restrictions, there will not be a bonfire.

Gates open from 6pm, with fireworks from 7pm.

Advance ticket cost £7.50, £5.50 for students, £4.50 for children or £20 for families. On the gate, add £1 to each of the prices. Details: buytickets.at/espsafireworks2019/305831

Legoland’s annual bricktacular!

Head just down the road to Windsor and you can enjoy the annual Brick or Trick event. The show includes special legoland fireworks that turn into exploding Lego bricks if special glasses are worn.

The show is set to music. The park has Hallowe’en-themed activities all week, but the fireworks are only on show on Friday, November 5, Saturday, November 6, and Sunday, November 7.

Prices start from £30 per person, plus entry to the park.

For more details, log on to www.legoland.co.uk

Saturday, November 6

Cookham Scouts annual fireworks display

The popular event will once again be held at Grove Island, off Odney Lane – it’s opposite the local heritage centre.

The Scouts will open the gates at 5.30pm, with the bonfire being lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks from 7.15pm.

There will be hot dogs and other refreshments including mulled wine.

Tickets cost £5 in advance or £7 on the gate. Some parking is available – organisers hope you’ll walk in.

For more details, log on to www.cookham.com

Fleet Lions Fireworks Fiesta

Fireworks are returning this year, but audience numbers are reduced from 6,000 to 4,200. There will be fireworks, food stalls, children’s items to buy, bar. Free parking off Harlington Way from 4pm to 9pm. Gates 5pm, fireworks 6.30pm. Adults £7 children £3 families £17.

Takes place at Calthorpe Park, Fleet GU51 4AB.

Details at tickets: www.fleetlions.org.uk

Pangbourne Fireworks Fiesta

Pangbourne Primary School, Kennedy Drive RG8 7LB. Gates 5.30pm, display 7pm. Hot food, bar, mulled wine, stalls, chocolate tombola, Music from Dream Sellers. In aid of Pangbourne Primary PTA. Advance tickets: £3 under 15s, £8.50 over 16s, £20 family ticket. On the gate: £4 under 15s, £10 over 16s, £25 family ticket. Under 16s must be accompanied. Details: fopps.org.uk

Reading Fireworks

Scours Lane – where Woodley FC plays its home games – is the venue for the Reading Lions fireworks show.

There’s plenty to do before the fireworks display, with fairground rides, hot food and drink stalls and a licensed bar.

There’s further fun with face painting and other activities.

Gates open at 5.30pm, with the display from 7pm.

Advance family tickets are £18 and include two adults up to three under 16s. Adults £7, children £3. Under fives get in free. Limited tickets will be available on the gate.

For more details, or to book, log on to www.readinglionsfireworks.org.uk

Wokingham Fireworks 2021

Procession from Broad Street at 6pm, fireworks at Cantley from 7.30pm

The annual event returns to Wokingham and will be as in previous years: the torchlit procession will make its way from Market Place, through Milton Road and down to Cantley Field. A fairground will be in operation, while food vendors will feed the crowds. The fireworks take place from approximately 7.30pm. Tickets cost £6 in advance, or £8 on the day. Children under seven go free. Details: www.wokingham-fireworks.co.uk

Woodley and Earley Lions display

Taking place once again in Laurel Park, the event will be partially organised by Laurel Park Football Club.

There will be a 20-minute high impact firework and music display to enjoy as well as entertainment and stalls.

Entry is £10, £5 for under 14s and free for children if they are pushed or carried. Gates open at 5.30pm for a 7pm start.