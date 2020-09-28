Fireworks display off in Earley

AN ANNUAL fundraising event that raises thousands every year has been cancelled as organisers fear they cannot run the event safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Woodley and Earley Lions usually hold a fireworks display in Laurel Park on the nearest Saturday to November 5. This year’s event had been planned to take place on November 7, but it has been axed.

It attracts hundreds of people every year and is run in conjunction with Laurel Park football club.

A club spokesperson said: “Continuing uncertainties around Covid-19 protocols and the ever changing circumstances and regulations which may apply right up to the day of the event with regards to social distancing, make it impossible to sensibly complete in advance all of the detailed planning for this major charity community event.

“This is a major blow to Lions’ fundraising for this year, so we ask you to consider making a donation through our website to enable usto continue with charitable donations in support of our local community.”

Each year, the event costs £11,000 to organise — a cost the Lions say they cannot afford to lose.

In anticipation of better times, a firework event has been scheduled for Saturday, November 6, 2021.

For more information, visit: www.e-clubhouse.org