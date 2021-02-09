Firm friends walk on to help Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice

A GROUP of friends from Wokingham and Bracknell tackled the rain, snow and ice last month to cover 200 miles for a Sue Ryder.

Anne Marie Jackson, Anuszka Ransley, Geraldine Ward and Sheilagh Lord pulled on their trainers and each ran or walked 50 miles during the month, raising more than £700 for Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice.

The quartet took on the challenge to show their support for the hospice during the pandemic, and thank them for the support they have provided to friends and loved ones over the years.

Anne Marie, who lives in Arborfield, says: “One of my best friends sadly lost her husband in 2017, just a few weeks after he received a terminal diagnosis.

“She was struggling to meet his care needs at home, as well as look after two young children, so it was a huge relief when he was able to go to the hospice.

“This challenge was my way of giving something back to say thank you for the amazing care and support that many people close to me have received, including another friend who lost her husband in October last year.

“I know January is a difficult month, but people have been so generous and thank you to everyone who has supported us.”

Anuszka was inspired to take on the challenge after her Father received end of life care at the hospice in June 2019.

She says: “The team were wonderful at caring for my Dad, my family and also providing support after he passed away. The kindness from everyone who works there is something I have never experienced before in a medical setting.

“It’s unbelievable that these centres rely on charity in order to function, which is why I took on the 50-mile challenge, wanting to help raise much needed funds. Thank you to everyone at Sue Ryder and to all those who donated to this challenge.”

Hannah Richards, community fundraiser at the hospice, thanked the team for “braving the weather” and supporting the hospice.

“The funds they have raised will help us to continue to provide compassionate expert palliative care and support, and be there when it matters for local people and their loved ones,” she says.

To donate, visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/50forDuchessofKent