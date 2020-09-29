First children arrive at Green Park Village Primary Academy

Children, teachers and the team from developer St Edward marked the official opening of Green Park Village Primary Academy – and the start of the autumn term – earlier this month with a celebratory balloon release in the school’s grounds at Green Park Village.

Sixty children are the first to enjoy the modern building and its outdoor space. When full, it will cater for 420 pupils, aged from two to 11 including nursery.

In keeping with Green Park Village’s sustainability credentials, the children released biodegradable balloons to celebrate the special occasion.

Jonathan Smee, Production Director, said: “The opening of the Primary Academy is a real landmark for Green Park Village and its place in the community.

“St Edward’s vision is to create a fantastic new neighbourhood for everyone to enjoy and use – for living, working and playing.

“The delivery of the new school shows our ambition really coming to life. We’re exceptionally proud of progress and the environment created to date.”