First Days Children’s Charity launches Christmas appeal

A CHILDREN’S CHARITY launched a Christmas stocking campaign on Monday, and has already had more than 500 requests for gifts.

First Days, based in Hurst, is preparing stockings to give to children whose families are struggling this winter.

Emma Cantrell, charity founder, said: “I’m feeling nervous about getting enough donations in, as we know there is so much need.

“It feels like we’ve reached a critical mass, where people can’t ignore the need anymore. Whether it’s the Marcus Rashford effect or because more families are being impacted by the pandemic — it can only be a good thing for those who are struggling.”

Ms Cantrell added: “We believe that every child should experience the magic of Christmas and with more families than ever struggling this year, we really need help.

“This year, we are creating Christmas stockings that our referrers — childcare professionals — can request for families that they support.

“Christmas stockings will be available for families, primarily for babies to 11-year-olds however we will also be providing stockings for older children within these families.”

There are different ways to get involved, from donating a gift at one of the charity’s drop off and collection points, to collecting an empty Christmas stocking from the charity.

“We’re hoping people will pick up a stocking, take it away, fill it and bring it back,” Ms Cantrell explained.

Stockings have a tag attached with the gender and age of the child, along with a list of items to include — to ensure all children receive equal gifts.

The gifting list includes shampoo, body wash, toothpaste and toothbrush, story book, two small toys, crayons and a colouring book or craft item.

“We’re encouraging people to shop locally,” Ms Cantrell said. “Even through lockdown, lots of small businesses are offering click and collect, or delivery services.

“That way, they’re supporting a small business and a small charity.”

If that causes difficulty, residents can donate via the charity’s Amazon Wishlist.

The charity will also be donating larger Christmas presents through its standard referrals process.

Gifts can be delivered to:

First Days Children’s Charity at 2 Broadwater Lane, Hurst on Monday to Friday, 10am until 2pm or Saturdays from 10am until noon.

Pistachios in the Park, Sandhurst Memorial Park, Yorktown Road, Sandhurst from 9.30am until 3pm every day.

Haahoos Ceramics, 19 Church Street, Twyford on Wednesday to Friday 10am until 5pm or Saturdays 10am until 4pm.

Christmas Wonderland Shop, 1-2 Bush Walk, Monday to Saturday, 9am until 4.30pm.

Norreys Church, Norreys Avenue, Wokingham, Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from noon until 3pm.

Re-flection Wellness, 205 High Street, Crowthorne on Monday and Wednesdays from 9.30am until 6pm or on Tuesdays 9.30am until 7pm.

The charity plans to deliver all stockings directly to families with help from their volunteers, with all deliveries planned to finish on Friday, December 18.

For more information, or to donate, visit: www.firstdays.net/christmasgiving

To refer, email: info@firstdays.net