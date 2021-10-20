First Days launches winter support scheme

“HELP US help those in need,” a Wokingham charity has urged, as it launches a new support scheme in time for winter.

First Days Children’s Charity is appealing to the public for new and barely used blankets to keep residents warm over the coming months.

It is working with Wokingham Borough Council’s community engagement team and SHARE Wokingham on the project.

The trio is asking people to donate any spare supplies, which also includes winter coats, which it will redistribute among vulnerable residents.

Emma Cantrell, CEO of First Days, said her charity is also urging the community to avoid using the heating too much as part of the programme.

“We’re not saying people shouldn’t put it on, but it’s extraordinary the amount of money they can save by using their heating slightly less and putting on blankets and jumpers,” she said.

“To facilitate this, we want to make sure we can give blankets and warm clothes to those who will struggle the most with the cost.

“We’re worried families and vulnerable, older people won’t put the heating on and become very poorly, and in extreme cases, they might not survive the cold.”

Ms Cantrell said it is “fantastic” to partner with the council and SHARE on this year’s project, but is worried about rising demand for her charity’s services.

She said as fuel and energy costs increase, and food prices are projected to rise, people could face “significant problems”.

“It’s a real nightmare, a perfect storm,” she explained. “Families have seen a loss in their income and no matter whether the universal credit increase was temporary or not, price rises and increased living costs will have a huge effect.

“Today, we are seeing families able to afford less and less essential items for their children.”

Ms Cantrell also fears fellow Wokingham borough charities will not be able to cope with a rise in need this winter.

“I don’t think any local groups are prepared for increased demand,” she said. “So if local people want to support us, financial donations are really important.

“I encourage everyone to choose a local cause and get behind it, to share some of that responsibility.”

To find out more about donating blankets and other ways to support First Days Children’s Charity, visit: www.firstdays.net