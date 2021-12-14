First Twyford Tree Festival a success

ORGANISERS of a tree planting initiative are celebrating success after holding their first ever village event last month.

Twyford Tree Festival was held on Stanlake Meadow on Sunday, November 28.

The project was led by volunteers Rebecca Howard and Stephen Lloyd, and supported by Twyford Parish Council.

It is the second time Ms Howard has organised tree planting on Stanlake. The Big Twyford Tree Planting Project raised more than £3,000 to plant 85 saplings in 2020.

Her aim is to engage residents and encourage them to think about the natural environment of the area.

“I have always loved nature and our connection to it, but we need to act to protect it,” she said.

This year a further 50 trees were planted. Trees had been sponsored in advance by residents, who were encouraged to go along and plant their tree as part of the day’s events.

Ms Howard said: “Engaging children and families in planting their first tree together is a special moment, particularly if the tree symbolises a life remembered.”

Parish councillors also planted an oak tree in memory of village campaigner and organiser Gordon Storey, who died earlier this year.

The tree planting ceremony held as part of the festival was attended by his widow JoJo Storey and members of the family.

Cllr Roy Mantel, parish council chair, paid tribute to his friend.

“Although not a parish councillor, Gordon did the work of a parish council all by himself,” he said.

Several community groups and businesses also attended the festival, which had an environmentally friendly theme.

They included Friends of Stanlake Meadow, who created a stag beetle habitat in the copse.

Families enjoyed making Christmas decorations from natural materials such as twigs and orange peel, led by Twyford Rethinks Its Plastic, and viewing bugs in leaf litter under a microscope.

Freely Fruity added to a mini orchard area, as well as giving away strawberry plants and chocolates.

And Natasha from Refill Hub was there to chat to visitors about ways to shop in a more sustainable way.