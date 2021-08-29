Wokingham.Today

First village family fun day proves ‘amazing success’

by Laura Scardarella0

A FAMILY fun day was an amazing success at the weekend.

On Sunday, roughly 300 people enjoyed an outdoor party at Crowthorne Rugby Club.

There was live music, stalls and activities throughout the afternoon.

Organiser Abi Powell said it was inspired by a lack of community events during the pandemic.

“It was so good,” she said. “The sunshine came out of nowhere. All week it had been forecast to rain.”

Ms Powell said she expected visitors to arrive throughout the day, and was surprised to see so many arriving for the 11am start.

“Lots of families came for the whole day,” she said.

With a barbecue, drinks, and stalls from businesses, there was plenty to do.

The day also featured musical performances from Jack Daynes, Matthew Quilliam, Scampy and Ms Powell.

There was also a magic show, performed by Prat in the Hat.

It was sponsored by Haart Estate Agents Bracknell, as well as The Virtual Taylor, Dan The Gas Man, and JRSK9 Services.

Ms Powell said the rugby club’s committee is considering making it an annual event.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Housego’s hundred earns another Wokingham CC win while Finches are rained off

Tom Crocker

Business advice roadshow offers growth hub clinics for borough businesses

John Wakefield

WIN! Five pairs of tickets to see London Irish v Coventry at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.