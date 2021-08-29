First village family fun day proves ‘amazing success’

A FAMILY fun day was an amazing success at the weekend.

On Sunday, roughly 300 people enjoyed an outdoor party at Crowthorne Rugby Club.

There was live music, stalls and activities throughout the afternoon.

Organiser Abi Powell said it was inspired by a lack of community events during the pandemic.

“It was so good,” she said. “The sunshine came out of nowhere. All week it had been forecast to rain.”

Ms Powell said she expected visitors to arrive throughout the day, and was surprised to see so many arriving for the 11am start.

“Lots of families came for the whole day,” she said.

With a barbecue, drinks, and stalls from businesses, there was plenty to do.

The day also featured musical performances from Jack Daynes, Matthew Quilliam, Scampy and Ms Powell.

There was also a magic show, performed by Prat in the Hat.

It was sponsored by Haart Estate Agents Bracknell, as well as The Virtual Taylor, Dan The Gas Man, and JRSK9 Services.

Ms Powell said the rugby club’s committee is considering making it an annual event.