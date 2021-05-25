Five miles is on: Wargrave road race returns

PUT YOUR running shoes on because Wargrave’s Five Mile Road Race is returning this summer.

On Sunday, July 18, residents will take to the streets to raise money for local and national charities with the help of Wargrave Runners.

Every year, the group holds an annual charity run, but was forced to cancel last year’s event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organiser Steve Huyton said he is looking forward to the upcoming race.

“A lot of people who regularly do these races have been at a loose end over the last 12 months,”

he said. “Even though so many people go out running, it’s nice to have something to aim for,

“You can sense there’s some excitement and a bit of nervousness about putting events back on, so I hope lots of people will turn up.”

Every year, Wargrave Runners uses the Five Mile Road Race to fundraise for a host of local and national charities, including Thames Valley Air Ambulance and a range of cancer charities.

In 2019, it raised more than £2,000.

This summer, Mr Huyton said the team will follow the same approach, but has no idea how much they will be able to raise.

“Our main aim has always been to create a good experience for runners, and we then use the surplus to donate to charity,” he said.

This year, runners can take part in the Five Mile Road Race and the fun run for youngsters, which challenges the little ones to see if they can run a mile around Wargrave Recreation Ground.

Mr Huyton said Wargrave Runners hopes covid restrictions will not apply when July rolls around, and said it is an outdoor event so people should be able to keep a safe distance.

Entry into the Five Mile Road Race costs £15 for those registered with England Athletics, £17 for

non-members, and £20 for entries on the day.

The fun run costs £5 to enter.

For more information, search for ‘Wargrave File Mile Road Race’ on Facebook.