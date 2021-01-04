Wokingham.Today

Five teenagers arrested in Emmer Green murder investigation

by Phil Creighton0
FIVE TEENAGERS have been arrested after a 13-year-old died of stab wounds yesterday. 

The incident took place in Bugs Bottom fields near to St Barnabas Road in Emmer Green around 3.50pm. 

In the early hours of this morning, Thames Valley Police said that four boys and one girl, aged between 13 and 14, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and are in police custody at this time.

Last night police said that the teenager died of his injuries at the scene and that specially trained officers are supporting his next of kin. 

And they are still asking witnesses to come forward – the area is popular with dog walkers and families out for their daily exercise.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, head of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “This remains a very active investigation and a large scene-watch remains in place.

“We have arrested five young people in connection with this tragic incident, but I would urge anybody who has any information surrounding what happened yesterday to please make contact with Thames Valley Police by calling 101, quoting incident reference number 1069 of 3 January or by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online.”

