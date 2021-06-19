Fizzy ways to reduce your plastic footprint

IT’S ESTIMATED that more than 40kg of plastic waste a year is generated for each of us. To help cut it back, Soda Stream is offering some tips:

Clean up your beauty routine

Cotton pads often contain synthetic fibres that don’t break down – switch to a reusable alternative.

Ditch disposable face masks

Opting for a reusable one will help protect the planet, saving disposable masks from being sent to landfill or ending up in the sea.

Smell good and save the planet

Switch your shampoo, conditioner and body wash to bar alternatives for a no-waste option. They can last longer too.

The must-have accessory is totally a tote

We all have those moments where we have to buy a 10p plastic bag at the supermarket because we forgot our own. Why not buy a tote that folds up and you can take with you on the go?

Shop seasonally and get creative in the kitchen

Asparagus, broccoli, carrots, spinach are in season right now. Make the most of restrictions easing and cook up a fun, seasonal feast.

