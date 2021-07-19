‘Flexi-work patterns are a must for future of business’

THE FUTURE of business success lies in hybrid working, according to new research from TalkTalk.

The connectivity provider said firms in the South East must offer flexible work arrangements if they want to attract the country’s top talent.

Its report of 2,000 office workers showed that nearly nine in 10 (86%) employees

in the region said a mixture of home and office working would be important when searching for a job post-pandemic.

It also found nearly a quarter (23%) of people are happy to live more than one hour away from their office, as the daily commute becomes a thing of the past.

And the majority of workers (51%) now see the office as a space to socialise, collaborate on tasks (36%) and hold key meetings (25%).

James Suzman, anthropologist, predicts the majority of businesses will never return to a five day office week after the pandemic.

“[It] has forced employers to conduct a home working experiment they were never willing to take, with spectacularly positive results,” he said.

“People are looking out for neighbours, shopping locally and spending less time commuting, all of which has obvious environmental, mental health and societal benefits.”

Jonathan Kini, managing director of TalkTalk Consumer and Business, added: “The pandemic has allowed people to balance their professional and personal lives through increased time spent at home, and we are proud to have helped facilitate this shift, not just as an employer, but as a provider of fast, reliable connectivity.”