Flo and Joan prepare to dazzle at Norden Farm

A MUSICAL comedy duo is set to return to Maidenhead this spring.

Flo and Joan, created by sisters Nicola and Rosie Dempsey, are heading to Norden Farm on Friday,

May 28 and Saturday, May 29 at 8pm.

The duo, previously appearing on BBC’s Live at the Apollo, ITV’s Royal Variety Performance and Russell Howard Hour, will perform their live show Before the Screaming Starts.

Audience members will have the option to watch the show at Norden Farm’s Courtyard Theatre or via their live streaming platform.

After their sold out performances last year, the show will feature a host of Flo and Joan’s dark and humorous songs, which will get the audience roaring with laughter.

Their comedy songs regularly go viral with their most recent song Handford Parish Council: The Musical, which was a take on the well-known Zoom meeting that took off earlier this year.

Jane Corry, chief executive and artistic director of Norden Farm, said: “We’re very excited to welcome back our favourite sister act, Flo and Joan, to Norden Farm.

“They’re such brilliant live performers who’ve also kept us laughing throughout these bizarre times with their music videos – we can’t wait to see them.”

Tickets are £14, suitable for aged 14+ and can be bought by logging on to nordenfarm.org