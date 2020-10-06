Flood warning for River Loddon, some roads closed

A FLOOD warning is in place for the River Loddon following the weekend’s heavy rain.

The Environment Agency has said that there is a risk of flooding on low lying roads and farmland across Sindlesham and Winnersh.

However, it also says that river levels have stablised and are expected to fall during the afternoon. This is despite heavy showers forecast throughout today.

There has been flooding in the borough over the weekend and Sandford Lane is currently closed as a result. Dinton Pastures is open, and the advice is to take care around floodwater, and to wear appropriate footwear.

Mill Lane is partially closed between Lower Earley North and New Road.