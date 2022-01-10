Flooding appeal thanks from Wokingham’s twin town, Erftstadt

A THANK you has been sent out to people who supported an appeal for Wokingham’s flood-hit twin town.

In August last year, Erftstadt was hit by freak weather, causing much of the town to be hit by torrential rain and flooding.

Wokingham groups, including the Town Council and Lions, send financial support, while others contributed to an online fundraiser on GoFundMe.

Just before Christmas, organiser Klara Zepp posted an update, revealing that the €100,000 goal was met within a month.

She added: “I would like to say thank you very much to each and every one of you. For your immediate and very generous willingness to help. For cross-border support from many locations around the world. For numerous sharing of the appeal. For many uplifting messages.

“Rebuilding is a marathon, but many people here are doing well.

“So far, the city of Erftstadt has received a total of €8.2 million in donations. €5.1 million have been approved and new applications are constantly being added.”