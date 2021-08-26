Fly-tippers fined after leaving addresses in dumped rubbish

THREE men have been fined after fly-tipping in the borough. The borough council fined them £400 each, for dumping builders rubbish, vehicle parts, piles of rubbish bags and cardboard boxes.

A Reading man was fined for dumping 15 bags of builder’s rubbish in Kenton’s Lane, Wargrave, after his address was found on a cardboard box inside the rubbish bags.

A Wokingham man was caught after a Royal Mail parcel delivery note with his name and address was discovered among a pile of bags and boxes dumped on Wargrave Road, Twyford. Items with his company logo were also dumped.

And a Woodley man was fined after piles of bags, cardboard boxes and vehicle parts were fly-tipped in Viscount Way, Woodley.

His name and address were on an invoice among the rubbish.

Had they not paid the fines, they could have been escalated to up to £50,000 if convicted in a magistrate’s court.

Earlier this month, localities officers teamed up with Thames Valley Police to check vehicles carrying waste through the borough.

Two drivers were fined £300 on the spot after failing to show a valid Waste Carrier’s Licence and a Waste Transfer Note while carrying builders’ waste.

The first, a man from Highfield Park, Arborfield, was stopped along Swallowfield Road. And the second man from Blackwater was stopped near New Acres near Nine Mile Ride, Finchampstead.

One of them admitted to letting his Waste Carrier’s Licence expire.

Cllr Bill Soane, executive member for neighbourhood and communities said the council has been ramping up its efforts against illegal activity in the borough.

He said it has a zero-tolerance approach to fly-tippers and unauthorised waste carriers, and will not hesitate to take action against those responsible.

“We have a duty to keep the borough clean and green, and are reminding residents to dispose of rubbish responsibly and legally, he said.

Residents are responsible for ensuring their rubbish is disposed of legally. Not doing so could lead to a £400 fine.

The borough council said that residents should ensure anyone who removes waste from their property has a valid Waste Carrier’s Licence and is authorised to do so.

There is also a council-run collection for large unwanted items, such as washing machines or carpets.

People can get rid of up to five items for £56.

Waste and recycling can also be taken to one of the re3 recycling centres on Longshot Lane, Bracknell, or Smallmead, Reading.

For more information, visit: environment.data.gov.uk