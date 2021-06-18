Fly-tipping fine for static caravan owner in Warfield

A WARFIELD resident has been convicted after a static caravan was fly-tipped in the village earlier this year.

In April, the home was found abandoned on Malt Hill and full of household waste and rubbish.

Now, David Reed, 42, of The Hermitage, Warfield Street, Bracknell, has been found guilty for breaching a duty of care in relation to the fly-tipping.

He was convicted at Reading Magistrates Court on Friday, June 4 for failing to take “reasonable precautions” to dispose of waste, not using an authorised waste controller. He was not present at the court hearing and had pleaded not guilty prior to it..

Mr Reed is the director of Reeds Homes Ltd, which runs mobile home park The Hermitage on Warfield Street.

He must now pay nearly £6,000 for violating the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Inside the static caravan, which was not in use, was a bank statement addressed to Mr Reed. The words “7a The Hermitage” were also found near the entrance to the home.

The fly-tipping was deemed a hazard because it caused motorists to cross onto the wrong side of the road to travel around it, and obscured road signs.

Cllr John Harrison, executive member for public protection at Bracknell Forest Council, said all businesses and householders have “a duty of care” to properly dispose of any waste they produce.

“This means only handing it over to someone that is licensed to take it away,” he said. “Everyone should do what they can to prevent fly-tipping in the borough.”

The trial took place on Friday, June 4.

Residents and businesses can check the individual or firm taking their waste is registered on the Environment Agency website: www.environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/search-waste-carriers-brokers