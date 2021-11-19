Wokingham.Today

Fly-tipping linked to specific waste clearance services says Wokingham Borough Council

by Staff Writer0
fly tipping
Fly-tipping has been linked to some waste clearance services, says the borough council. Picture: Wokingham Borough Council

WOKINGHAM Borough Council is asking residents for information on a mobile phone number linked to fly-tipping.

It would like anybody who has used rubbish clearance services offered by the people behind 07340 045 208 to come forward.

All information will be treated in confidence.

It comes less than a year after the council reported a significant increase in fly-tipping across the borough.

In a bid to crack down on illegal dumping, the council has installed additional CCTV cameras and warning signs at several fly-tipping hotspots. They have also added mobile cameras to their surveillance efforts.

Cllr Bill Soane, executive member for neighbourhood and communities, reminded residents that their rubbish is their responsibility.

“The most commonly fly-tipped items include household waste,” he said. “If we trace items back to you, you will be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice.”

Fines are typically between £80 to £400.

He appealed to residents to dispose of their rubbish responsibly and legally by visiting their Re3 recycling centre, using the council’s large unwanted items service, or ensuring that any waste removal company carries a valid waste carriers licence. This can be checked online.

Residents with information on the number can contact: wokingham.gov.uk/contact-us/contact-us-online

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Furniture specialist Danetti celebrates 15th birthday

Jess Warren

Wokingham businesses urged to support the NHS

Charlotte King

WATCH WOKINGHAM: Hearts, minds and cold hard cash

Guest contributor
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.