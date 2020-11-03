Food charities call for volunteer help

TESCO shoppers can soon donate in-store for the UK’s biggest food collection this Christmas.

From Thursday, November 19 until Saturday, November 21, charities FareShare and the Trussell Trust will be collecting food in Wokingham Tesco.

FareShare is looking for people to volunteer at donation points in store, and the Trussell Trust is looking for social media volunteers to share shopping lists on social media to encourage people to donate.

During the collection days, Wokingham customers are encouraged to donate long-life food to help food banks and community groups support people this Christmas.

Tesco will top up customer donations by 20% in cash to aid the two charities in their work.

Last year, three million meals were collected as part of the Tesco Food Collection, and since its launch in 2012 more than 76 million meals have been donated to the two charities by generous Tesco customers.

Foodbanks in the Trussell Trust’s network are expecting to give out six emergency food parcels every minute this winter.

Sophie Greaves, south east area manager at the Trussell Trust, said: “A crisis can often bring out the best in people, and we have been overwhelmed by the support the UK has shown towards food banks in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

“As we look to the one of the busiest times of the year for food banks in our network, we would be so grateful if people can share shopping lists of their local food bank’s most-needed items on their social media to encourage friends and family to donate.

“Together we can make a difference and ensure that food banks are able to help people in crisis this winter.”

FareShare will be supplying food to 11,000 front-line charities supporting people this winter.

Claire Martin, FareShare development manager, said: “We would be hugely grateful to anyone who is ableto volunteer this year to encourage more shoppers to donate much needed ambient food to those who need it most.”

To sign up, visit: fareshare.org.uk/foodcollection