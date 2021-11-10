Foootball round-up: S4K Berks County hit five past Wargrave Development

Thames Valley Women’s Division 3S

S4K BERKS COUNTY put on a first-half masterclass as they cruised past WARGRAVE DEVELOPMENT.

They scored five in the opening 45 minutes with a hat-trick from Megan Cox and goals from Samantha Sadler and Michelle Melia.

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA RESERVES were beaten in a high scoring contest at CAVERSHAM AFC.

Caversham took the points with a 6-3 success.

Isthmian South Central

BINFIELD picked up three more points on the road as they overcame Sutton Common Rovers.

Callum Bunting and Kensley Maloney put Binfield two in front before the hosts pulled back a goal before the break.

The home said levelled the game just two minutes after the restart, but a 57th-minute strike from Ollie Harris gifted the Moles maximum points.

Binfield co-manager Carl Withers: “Important win on the road, and on chances created it could and should have looked more convincing but three points is three points. Thank you to all that came out and supported us and we hope you all went home happy.”

Combined Counties Premier North

READING CITY climbed up to 12th with a convincing away performance at Burnham FC.

Goals from Tyler D’Cruz, Dan Davies and Michael Butcher gave them three points with three goals and a clean sheet.

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK picked up their first away win of the campaign against Virginia Water.

Charley Tuttle gave the Sumas the perfect start with an opener after three minutes, but Virginia equalised just seven minutes later.

James Clark restored Sumas’ lead before the break after some superb work from Allen Bossman.

Luke Scope then got on the scoresheet in the second half to finish from Bossman’s through ball to seal a 3-1 win.

Combined Counties Division One

WOODLEY UNITED put three points on the board with their first away triumph of the season at British Airways.

Goals from Pedro and Ciaran Carolan gave them three points to take them onto nine points.

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA added three points and a clean sheet with a resilient display at Langley.

Reece Buckett put the Boars in front in the ninth minute.

Eversley went down to 10 players when Ben Catt was sent off, but they managed to double their lead five minutes before the end to take the game

as Harindr Singh Hunjan netted.

BERKS COUNTY are in 11th after they were beaten 2-1 by division leaders London Lions.

Thames Valley Premier League

FINCHAMPSTEAD have a five-point lead at the top after they defeated Maidenhead Town away from home.

Aqeel Butt and Joel Day netted to help Finch to three points.

READING CITY U23’s put three points on the board with a 3-1 win over Richings Park.

Thames Valley Division One

HURST maintained their unbeaten run with a 3-0 success at home to Rotherfield United.

Joseph Bonney, Jake Horwood and Daniel Townson scored in the win.

Thames Valley Division Two

BERKS COUNTY SWORDS suffered a loss away from home as they fell 2-0 to Datchet.

TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE were also beaten on the road in a 4-1 defeat to Windlesham & Chobham Development.

Thames Valley Division Three

READING CITY DEVELOPMENT were beaten by a solitary goal at Goring United Reserves, while READING YMCA RAPIDS hit four past SB Phoenix A in a victory.

Thames Valley Division Four

HARCHESTER HAWKS dropped down to second in the table after they were held to a goalless draw by FINCHAMPSTEAD UNITED.

FINCHAMPSTEAD DEVELOPMENT were on the end of a 2-1 loss to Farnham Royal Mavericks.

Southern Region Women’s Premier Division

WOODLEY UNITED were on the end of a 3-2 defeat to Oxford City.

Maddie Sawyer and Mollie Haines netted for the Kestrels in the loss.

Southern Region Women’s Division One South

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA fell to a 4-0 home defeat to New Milton Town.

Thames Valley Women’s Division One

TILEHURST PANTHERS are in third after they lost 3-0 to Badshot Lea.

CAVERSHAM UNITED are in seventh after they were beaten 4-1 at Penn & Tylers Green.

Bracknell & District Sunday League

Cup: Bigshot FC 1-3 Bracknell Rangers, FC Showcase 2-3 Crowthorne Inn, Woodley Sunday 2-3 William Twigg, Wokingham & Emmbrook Sunday TMW 6-5 Panthers, Braybrooke Athletic 2-2 Finchampstead Athletic B (5-6 pens), Crowthorne A 5-1 Bracknell Athletic, Sandhurst F 3-5 Bracknell Royals, Woodley Saints Tigers 1-4 Bracknell Spartans Vets, Bracknell Athletic Reserves 1-5 Ashridge Park Sunday, Bracknell Bisons 2-3 Wokingham Wanderers, SF7 FC 3-1 BAS FC

Division One: Finchampstead Athletic Reserves 3-4 AFC Dukes

Division Two: Ashridge Park Royals 3-1 Harts of Bracknell, Silver Birch 2-2 Bracknell Cavaliers

Reading and District Sunday League

Senior Division: Arborfield 0-10 FC BAPCO, Burghfield 5-0 Englefield Eagles, Maiden Place 8-1 Twyford Comets, Woodley Wanderers 5-7 AFC Bradfield

Division One: Berkshire Dons 1-1 Caversham United, Rose & Thistle 1-4 Loxwood Park, Wayback Wanderers 1-4 GC United, Westwood Wanderers 1-1 116 Exiles

Cup: Barton Rovers 2-4 Burghfield Reserves, Calcot Royals 0-3 Emmer Green, Hype Train 2-0 FC Woodley, RG6 FC 1-12 Hurst, Reading United 3-1 Burghfield B

Division Two: AFC Pangbourne 1-4 Woodley Wanderers Reserves, Caversham AFC 2-7 Romania United, Southbank 2-0 Burghfield A

Division Three: Sanctuary Strikers 7-5 Royal Albion

Division Four: Calcot FC 3-3 Give Back Reserves