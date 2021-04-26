Football legend Fara Williams announces retirement

Women’s football legend and all-time England Women appearance holder Fara Williams has announced that she will be retiring at the end of the season.



Williams has enjoyed a storied career that has spanned 20 years, including making an incredible 172 appearances for England at international level, with 40 goals to her name, first making her debut in 2001.

She has become a household name in football having come through the ranks at Chelsea before moving to Charlton Athletic and then scoring an astonishing 70 goals in 122 games from midfield for Everton.

She then made the move to Liverpool for three years before playing a season at Arsenal.

Williams then transferred to Reading in 2017 and has become a pivotal part of Kelly Chambers’ side. She has made 67 league appearances for the Royals, scoring 25 goals.



Reading manager Kelly Chambers said: “What a career this women has had. From a young girl just wanting to play football to 172 caps for England.



“Fara has been absolutely fantastic for this club, the staff and the players.



“I met a women who was crying out to love football again. It was great tp see her, at the age of 32, still have the hunger and drive of a young female footballer starting out.

“As much as Fara was going to come to Reading and help us as a club to push on, she also had a desire to want to learn and develop as a player and that was so evident on the training pitch every single day; it was so infectious to everyone around her.

“Fara will be missed on the pitch, but I wish her the very best in her next chapter. I have no doubt she will be successful in whatever she chooses to do. Her knowledge of the game is second to none, as is the hunger and desire she has to learn and develop.

“She is a true idol to any young female football out there. On record I would like to thank Fara for everything she has done for me, the staff, the players and the club.”