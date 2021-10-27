Football round-up: Ainsworth nets but Finchampstead Sunday beaten

Bracknell & District Premier

Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth was on the scoresheet for FINCHAMPSTEAD SUNDAY ATHLETIC, but it wasn’t enough to help prevent defeat.

Playing in his second consecutive match for the club where he has signed on for the remainder of the season, Ainsworth competed in the Finch side that were beaten 5-2 by William Twigg.

Isthmian South Central

BINFIELD were beaten for the first time since August as they fell to a 2-1 defeat away at Bedfont Sports.

Two quickfire second-half goals put Bedont two goals to the good and despite a 90th-minute penalty from Callum Bunting to get the Moles a goal back, they were beaten.

The loss means that they drop down to sixth in the table.

Binfield co-manager Carl Withers said: “These boys are showing everybody that they belong at this level, but we came up against a well organised Bedfont Sports side who fully deserved their win.”



Combined Counties Premier North

READING CITY put three important points on the board with an away triumph at Spelthorne Sports.

Goals from Joe Pilling and Tyler D’Cruz, backed up by a resilient clean sheet meant that Reading earned a valuable three points to their tally.

The win lifts the Cityzens up to 12th in the table after their second away win of the campaign.

Combined Counties Challenge Cup

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA were eliminated from the cup after a penalty shootout loss to Knaphill FC.

The visitors opened the scoring after nine minutes but the Boars hit back with an equaliser through Joe Burrell.

Lewis Robson then notched from the penalty spot five minutes later to put Eversley in front, but Knaphill responded before the break to make it 2-2.

After a goalless second-half, Knaphill progressed with a shootout win.

Thames Valley Premier League

FINCHAMPSTEAD got back to winning ways with a five-star performance over WOODLEY UNITED ROYALS.

Joel Day notched a brace, and James Payne, Nick Payne and Alex Woodhead rounded off the scoring to give Finch their sixth win in eight matches.

READING YMCA picked up a point to move further from the foot of the table with a draw against Westwood Wanderers.

Nick Reynolds ensured Reading took a point with an 87th minute leveller in a 1-1 stalemate.

WARGRAVE were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Mortimer to put them in sixth.

READING CITY U23’s fell to their fourth defeat of the season against second placed Yateley United. They lost 4-2 away from home.

Thames Valley Division Two

TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE climbed up to fourth with a convincing victory over HURST RESERVES.

Jamie Connor stuck a goal in each half, while Jack Hoad and Jack Drummond-Smillie were also on the scoresheet to consolidate a 4-1 win for Twyford.

BERKS COUNTY SWORDS picked up their third point of the season in a 2-2 draw against Maidenhead Town A.



Thames Valley Division Three

READING YMCA RAPIDS are up to fourth after they earned a 3-1 win at Goring United Reserves.



Thames Valley Division Four

HARCHESTER HAWKS stay at the top after they defeated Windlesham & Chobham 4-1.

Christopher Berry, Sam Chapman and James Bandy scored to earn three points for the Hawks.

BERKS COUNTY ROVERS moved above FINCHAMPSTEAD UNITED into eighth with a 3-1 away win.

James Fielding was in fine scoring form as he hit a hat-trick, while Scott Torr netted for United.

Southern Region Women’s League Cup

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA suffered a heavy defeat as they were eliminated from the cup by Winchester City Flyers who progressed with an 8-0 win.



Thames Valley Women’s Division One

TILEHURST PANTHERS are in third after they earned a point away from home at league leaders Long Crendon.

Lydia Vettese scored to help her side to a 1-1 draw on the road.

WARGRAVE WOMEN & GIRLS fell to a 5-2 home defeat to Carterton.



Thames Valley Women’s Division 3S

S4K BERKS COUNTY LADIES responded with a victory in a seven-goal contest against Wallingford Town AFC.

Heather Young scored a hat-trick for the visitors, but the Fawkes went one better in attack as Megan Cox, Michelle Melia, Kiah Owen and Lucie Harvey ensured a 4-3 win.

The victory keeps S4K at the top of the table with a three point lead over second placed Wallingford.

Bracknell & District Sunday League

Premier: Bracknell Rangers 3-1 Wokingham & Emmbrook TMW, Finchampstead Athletic 2-5 William Twigg, Woodley Saints Kits 2-3 Crowthorne Inn

Division One: FC Showcase 2-3 Bigshot FC Blacks

Cup: Bracknell Saint Germain 3-7 Freeman Royals, AFC Dukes 3-6 Chilton, Winnersh Rangers 3-4 116 Exiles, Woodley United Sunday 1-0 Bracknell Bisons, AFC Pangbourne 2-5 Harts of Bracknell, Bracknell Spartans Vets 4-4 Bracknell Athletic (4-5 pens), Bracknell Royals 1-2 Give Back, FC Woodley 0-5 Hope & Anchor

Division Two: FC Harmanswater 2-1 Bracknell Cavaliers, Sandhurst 6-1 Woodley Saints Tigers, Silver Birch 2-2 Braybrooke Athletic

Division Three: Crowthorne 5-3 Newbold, Finchampstead 1-6 Ashridge Park, William Twigg Reserves 0-2 Silver Birch

Division Four: Bracknell Titans 0-10 Finchampstead B, 3M 4-2 Bracknell Athletics Reserves, Harts of Bracknell Stags 0-3 BAS FC

Reading & District Sunday League:

Senior Division: Junction United 1-2 FC Sporty, Mortimer 1-3 FC BAPCO, Tilehurst Club 2-5 AFC Bradfield, Tilehurst Ym 1-1 Burghfield, Woodley Wanderers 2-3 Maiden Place

Division One: Burghfield Reserves 2-1 Rose & Thistle, Emmer Green 14-0 Reading Kites, GC United 3-6 Berkshire Dons, Woodley Saints Hobnob 2-5 Westwood Wanderers

Cup: Caversham United 2-3 SF7, Royal Albion 1-4 Wayback Wanderers, Southbank 3-4 Loxwood Park Rangers, Brothers United 5-1 Berkshire Royals

Division Two: Goring United 5-0 Burghfield A, Calcot Royals 6-2 Woodley Wanderers Reserves, Burghfield B 0-3 New England, Hurst 2-1 Sanctuary Strikers, Racing Club de Woko 10-4 116 Exiles Reserves