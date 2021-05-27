Football round-up: Berks County apply pressure while Finchampstead stay top

Thames Valley Premier League

FINCHAMPSTEAD remain at the top of the division after they beat Westwood Wanderers in a close contest.



Finch earned their 14th win of the campaign with goals from James Payne and Joel Day.

Finchampstead FC

BERKS COUNTY slipped down to third as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Windlesham & Chobham.



The Swords recovered from their draw at the weekend to take three points on Monday evening against Windlesham & Chobham.

Berks County FC

John Swift netted for Berks but they had to settle for just a point on the road against 11th placed Windlesham.

Thames Valley Women’s Division One

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA LADIES used the momentum of their cup success to complete a remarkable weekend as they earned a double header win over WARGRAVE WOMEN.



Chantelle Lawrence put the Boars ahead after three minutes but Wargrave pounced with two quickfire goals to go ahead as Hannah Sheehan and Millie Bilcliff scored.



Francesca Boekbinder put Eversley level just five minutes later and goals from Rebecca Nibblett and Katie Hougham sealed three points in a 4-2 victory for the Boars.

Eversley & California Ladies Pictures: Richard Milam

The reverse fixture resulted in another Eversley win as Hougham scored the only goal of the game to take maximum points from the weekend.



The two wins lift Eversley up to fifth in the table after 15 games, with three left to play. Wargrave are in ninth having played 16 matches with just two to play to conclude the season.



Thames Valley Women’s Division 3S

WARGRAVE WOMEN DEVELOPMENT suffered a heavy defeat as title challengers Mortimer Ladies took three points with a 6-1 victory.



Hannah Brooks netted for Wargrave but they were beaten as Mortimer close the gap on S4K LADIES to just one point with one game left to play.

Thames Valley Division One

HURST are in fourth after they drew for just the second time this season with a 1-1 stalemate against Slough Heating Laurencians. Sam Weston scored for Hurst.



Hurst then beat Eldon Celtic 2-0 away from home on Monday with a brace from Joseph Bonney.

Thames Valley Division Two

HURST RESERVES were defeated by BERKS COUNTY RESERVES in a six-goal contest.



Lloyd Jacques, Ano Mucherahowa, Jackson Gratton and Callum Allen notched for Berks, while the hosts were reduced to 10 players after a first-half red card.



TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE conceded eight as they fell to a big defeat against title challengers Goring United.

Thames Valley Division Four

FINCHAMPSTEAD DEVELOPMENT are seventh in the table after they played out a 1-1 draw on Friday evening against Burghfield Reserves. Matthew Hudson equalised in the 75th minute to earn a point for Finch.

Bracknell Sunday League Sultan Balti Cup

Finchampstead Athletic Sunday 8-1 Athletico Ascot

Raglan First 3-3 Wokingham & Emmbrook TMW (Sumas win 3-2 on pens)

Woodley Saints Kites 3-1 Loveman United

Winnersh Rangers 1-1 Woodley United Sunday (Woodley win 5-4 on pens)