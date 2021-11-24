Football round-up: Berks County continue FA Vase run as S4K Ladies find late winner

FA Vase second-round

BERKS COUNTY continued their historic run in the FA Vase as they progressed through to the third-round.

In their away tie at Harefield United, there was a manic start to the game with two goals in the opening two minutes.

The hosts took the lead in the first minute but Berks came up with an instant response as Ebby Opoku-Ware scored from close range.

The frantic football continued as the Swords got their noses in front in the 13th minute when Luke Hayden put them in front.

Berks goalkeeper Harris made a vital save to keep his team in the lead before hayden struck again in the 36th minute with his second of the day.

Harefield grabbed a goal back early after the restart to put the pressure on on the 49th minute.

But that was the end of the scoring as the Swords held on to make history and advance in the Vase in their debut campaign in the competition.

Combined Counties Division One

WOODLEY UNITED picked up three vital points on the road in an entertaining seve-goal contest at Hillingdon Borough.

Ben Anderson gave the Kestrels an early lead after just four minutes, but Hillingdon got back on level terms in the 13th minute.

The game burst into life in the second-half as Gary S Restored Woodley’s lead before an own goal three minutes later put them further in front.

Hillingdon hit back with two goals to level the game but woodley found the winner in the 67th minute as Anderson notched his brace.

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA recovered a two-goal deficit to take an away point against Rayners Lane.

Paras Gill and Chris Robson scored to put the Boars on terms with four goals in the opening half an hour.

Eversley had a chance to steal the points in the 90th minute but had a penalty kick saved.

Thames Valley Premier League

FINCHAMPSTEAD continued their reign at the top of the league with a win and a clean sheet over Yateley United.

Joel Day gave Finch a lead in the first-half and Alex Woodhead sealed the points with a second in the 76th minute.

READING CITY U23’s earned an away win against Maidenhead Town to put them in eighth.

WOODLEY UNITED ROYALS matched the result of their first-team with a 4-3 away win.

READING YMCA suffered defeat on the road as they were beaten 2-0 by Westwood Wanderers.

Thames Valley Division One

HURST stay top of the table after their 2-2 stalemate away at Henley Town.

FC IMAAN LIONS were subject to a heavy defeat on the road as they were beaten 10-2 by Holyport Reserves.

Berks & Bucks Women’s Cup

WOODLEY UNITED exited the cup after they conceded five without reply to Abingdon United.

Berks & Bucks Women’s Trophy

CAVERSHAM UNITED booked their place in the next round with an emphatic 7-1 triumph over Holyport as Holly Swan netted four.

WARGRAVE advanced with a 3-1 win over Wallingford Town, while SHINFIELD RANGERS were beaten by Mortimer 2-0.

Thames Valley Women’s Division 3S

S4K BERKS COUNTY remain at the top after they snatched a late winner against Newbury Development.

The Fawkes left it late as Charisse-Ellouise Tregear ensured they earned maximum pints with the only goal of the game.

Bracknell & District Sunday League

Premier: Bracknell Rangers 0-1 Raglan, Finchampstead Athletic 2-3 Crowthorne Inn, Woodley Saints Kites 3-2 William Twigg

One: AFC Dukes 7-2 Finchampstead Reserves, FC Showcase 3-0 Panthers, Freeman Royals 0-5 Bigshot, Winnersh Rangers 5-1 Woodley United Sunday

Two: Bracknell Cavaliers 1-4 Braybrooke, Bracknell Spartan Vets 5-1 Sandhurst,Harts o Bracknell 1-3 Woodley Saints Tigers

Three: Bracknell Royals 2-6 S47, Bracknell Saint Germain 1-1 Finchampstead A, Crowthorne A 3-3 Ashridge Park, Silver Birch 1-0 Newbold, William Twigg Reserves 1-2 Bracknell Bisons

Four: AFC Dukes Reserves 6-4 Bracknell Spartan, BAS FC 3-1 Hope & Anchor, Bracknell Titans 2-8 Harts of Bracknell Stags, Finchampstead B 3-1 Bracknell Athletic Reserves, Wokingham Wanderers 0-6 3M

Reading & District Sunday League

Senior: Arborfield 7-3 Tilehurst

Other: Junction United 0-3 FC Sporty, Mortimer 1-2 AFC Bradfield, Tilehurst YM 1-3 FC BAPCO

One: GC United 1-2 116 Exiles, Give Back 3-2 Emmer Green, Loxwood Park Rangers 5-1 Woodley Saints Hobnob, Rose & Thistle 2-3 Burghfield Reserves, Westwood Wanderers 10-0 Reading Kites

Two: Burghfield A 9-0 AFC Pangbourne, Ground United 3-2 Calcot Royals, Romania United 4-2 Farley Hill

Three: FC Woodley 6-0 116 Exiles Reserves, New England 4-1 Berkshire Royals, Racing Club de Woko 3-1 Sanctuary Strikers, Royal Albion 4-0 Thames Valley Railway

Four: Barton Rovers Reserves 0-2 NFFT, Core 5-0 RG6, FC Whitley Wood 3-2 Give Back Reserves, Hype Train 8-1 Calcot, MAC 7-3 Brothers United