Football round-up: Binfield crash out of FA Cup while Sumas continue remarkable league form

Thames Valley Women’s Division One

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK had a game to forget in the Thames Valley Women’s Division One as they were beaten 5-0 by Caversham AFC Ladies.

The Sumas are in sixth place after two fixtures having won their first game of the season last weekend.

Wokingham & Emmbrook Ladies

They face Tilehurst Panthers Women Development away from home on Sunday.

WARGRAVE WOMEN picked up their first point of the season with a one-all stalemate against Banbury United Women.

Wargrave went into the break a goal down, but an early second half goal from Hannah Sheehan ensured they would go share the points to take them up to eighth in the table.

They host Caversham AFC Ladies on Sunday.

FA Women’s Cup

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA LADIES crashed out of the Women’s FA Cup after they were narrowly defeated by Wycombe Wanderers Ladies.

The Boars went a goal behind but levelled the scores with 25 minutes to give them hope against the side two levels above them.

Eversley & California Ladies v Wycombe Wanderers Pictures: Richard Milam

However, Wycombe ensured that they would progress as they converted a penalty 18 minutes from time.

Thames Valley Women’s Division 3S

S4K LADIES were dealt their first defeat of the season as they lost 4-0 to Mortimer Ladies in Thames Valley Division 3S, who went to the top of the table.

S4K are fourth having won one and lost one of their opening two league games. They host Thatcham Flames on Sunday.





FA Cup

BINFIELD’S adventure in the FA Cup was put to bed as they were defeated by step four side Whyteleafe FC. The Moles had caused a shock in the earlier round to make it to the qualifying-round, but a 2-0 loss away from home meant that they exited the competition on Tuesday evening.

Binfield v Westfields Picture: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Hellenic League Division One East



WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK kept their momentum going with another stunning win in the league.

Sumas boss Dan Bateman had predicted prior to kick-off that Tuesday’s fixture at Holyport would be the team’s toughest test yet, however his side made light work of their opponents.

Wokingham & Emmbrook v Aldermaston

Jake White kept his scoring run going to give the Sumas a 1-0 lead at half-time.

The Sumas sealed the three points in the second half with three more goals as Luke Scope bagged a brace after an own goal had put them two ahead as they kept their place at the top of the division having won all three of their matches.



WOODLEY UNITED fell to their second league defeat of the season with a 4-2 away loss at Chalvey Sports.



The Kestrels took the lead before the break as Lamin Ceesay opened the scoring.

Two quickfire second half goals from the hosts saw them take the lead, before Jamie Williams’ side hit back with a 70th minute equaliser.

But they were unable to hold on for a point as Chalvey went ahead in the 76th minute, before adding another a minute before time to take the points.



FRIENDLY



EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA kept their match sharpness in a 1-1 draw against Sheerwater FC on Tuesday evening.

WARGRAVE FC stepped up their preparations for the season with a 4-1 pre-season friendly win over Virginia Water. Their league campaign kicks off against Slough Heating Laurencians on Saturday, October 3.

WOODLEY UNITED ROYALS were defeated 6-3 by Mortimer Village in an entertaining contest.

The Kestrels performed brilliantly to pull back a three-goal deficit to claw the game to 3-3 but a late flurry of goals from Mortimer saw them take the win.

AFC CROWTHORNE and WILLIAM TWIGG (red/black stripes) renewed acquaintances last Sunday, with the Bracknell-based side recording a 4-2 victory in a pre-season friendly at Locks Ride, Winkfield.

AFC Crowthorne v William Twigg Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

William Twigg have moved to the Reading & District Sunday League while Crowthorne are set to play in Division One of the Bracknell and District Sunday League. Their league season is set to kick-off on Saturday, October 4.