Football round-up: Binfield return with win over National League South Slough Town

Several local teams were in pre-season action at the weekend as Binfield earned an away win against National League South side Slough Town.



In a game at Arbour Lane, the Moles came away with the win after a five- goal contest.

Slough Town v Binfield Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Callum Bunting headed in an early opener via the post to give Binfield the lead inside three minutes.



Carl Withers and Jamie McClurg’s side then doubled their lead from the penalty spot just before the half hour mark.

On the stroke of half-time, Slough were awarded a penalty of their own and former Reading academy graduate Aaron Kuhl slotted the ball past the keeper to put them within a goal at the break.



The Rebels found an equaliser through Warren Harris in the 63rd minute, but just two minutes later Joe Gater headed the Moles back in front.

Wokingham & Emmbrook also returned for their first outing of pre-season as they begin to build their fitness levels ahead of a new campaign.



The Sumas were beaten 3-2 after a late comeback by their opponents, Wallingford Town.

Wokingham & Emmbrook v Wallingford Town Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Wokingham & Emmbrook Ladies were in competition as they faced S4K Ladies in a pre-season friendly at Emmbrook.



Sammy Sadler gave the Fawkes the perfect start but the Sumas hit back to equalise before half-time.

Ciara Molloy netted for S4k as there were two more goals in the second half, one apiece as the game ended in a stalemate.

Wokingham & Emmbrook Ladies v S4K Ladies Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Meanwhile, Berks County FC came out as 2-1 winners in a friendly against Tadley Calleva.



The Swords also have an exciting cup fixture to look forward to in September as the team will compete in the FA Vase for the first time in the clubs history. They will face Newen Town FC on Saturday, September 11.