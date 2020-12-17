Football round-up: Boars beaten while S4K Ladies rise to the top

Combined Counties Division One

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA suffered their second defeat on the bounce as they were narrowly beaten away at Epsom & Ewell.



The defeat leaves the Boars in 15th position in the table after 12 games.





They look to get back to form when they host struggling AFC Hayes, who are in 18th place, this Saturday.

Thames Valley Premier League

FINCHAMPSTEAD remain top of the table despite suffering a setback with a draw agianst Mortimer.

Finch went behind early when the away side opened the scoring after 10 minutes and found themselves a goal down at the break.



But Finch hit back quickly with a leveller just a minute into the second half through Richard Dow as they earned a point to maintain their unbeaten record in the league.



They have a two point lead at the top over Wraysbury Village having played two more games.



BERKS COUNTY continued their rise up the table as they maintained their 100% winning start to the season.



Ebenezer Opuku-Ware and Eddie Lee netted to ensure a two-nil away victory at Cookham Dean to put Berks in third position in the table.



Berks have won all four of their league fixtures and are in a healthy position having played the least amount of games in the league of any side.



WOODLEY UNITED ROYALS fell back down to 10th in the table after they were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Westwood Wanderers.



Thames Valley Division One

WARGRAVE made it three wins from three to stay at the summit of the table.

They earned a convincing 4-1 win at home to Reading YMCA to deal their opponents their first defeat of the season.

Sam Wild netted a brace, while Joseph Danelian and Stuart Moss added to the score to earn the three points.



Thames Valley Division Two

BERKS COUNTY RESERVES moved up to third with their third triumph of the season.

Callum Allen scored a quickfire double early in the second half to help his side to a 2-0 win.



Thames Valley Division Four

FINCHAMPSTEAD DEVELOPMENT moved up a place into ninth after they earned an away point against Harchester Hawks.

Thames Valley Women’s Division One

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK LADIES earned a draw against high flying Woking Ladies.

Two goals from Sarah Leaonard ensured that the Sumas would earn a point to keep them in seventh position.

Thames Valley Women’s Division 3S

S4K LADIES climbed up to the top of the table with their fifth win of the season.

The Fawkes claimed a 3-2 victory over Taplow United Ladies with goals from Kiah Owen, Claudia Periquito and Samantha Sadler to give them the status as league leaders.