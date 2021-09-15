Football round-up: Boars, Sumas and Berks make FA Vase progress

FA Vase

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK earned a much-needed win as they progressed past Moreton Rangers in the FA Vase.

The Sumas were three goals up by half-time with goals from James Clark, Jack Webb and and Harry Pearson.

Webb added a second goal, and Wokingham’s fourth, to see them through with a 4-0 triumph.

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA booked their place in the next round of the cup with victory over Virginia Water.

Reece Buckett put the Boars ahead after 15 minutes as he slotted past the keeper.

Just five minutes later, Joe Pantony converted from Ross McKernan’s corner to double Eversley’s lead.

Eversley had the chance to add a third before the break but McKernan missed from the penalty spot.

But he made amends when he hit a stunning strike from distance to put the Boars in a commanding position as they ran out as 3-0 winners.

BERKS COUNTY sailed through to the next round with a 3-1 triumph over Newent Town.

READING CITY were eliminated from the Vase as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Cribbs.

Combined Counties Division One

WOODLEY UNITED dropped down to 18th after they were defeated by AFC Hayes.

Having nearly taken an early lead from a potential own goal, the Kestrels keeper was called into action to keep them in the match.

Hayes took the lead in the 19th minute and scored quickly into the second-half to double their advantage.

They wrapped up the game with a third in the 83rd minute.

BERKS COUNTY took a three-goal lead away at FC Deportivo on Tuesday night but had to settle for a point as the hosts produced an impressive fightback.

Isthmian South Central

BINFIELD had to settle for an away point at the weekend in a 2-2 stalemate against Chipstead.

Ollie Harris put the Moles 2-1 in front early in the second half, but the Moles were pegged back as the points were shared.

The Moles got back to winning ways with a spectacular 4-1 victory over Staines Town.

Callum Bunting gave Binfield an early lead before Josh Helmore’s brace put the Moles further in front before the break.

Asa Povey returned to find the net to seal a convincing win.

Hampshire Cup

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA were eliminated after a a 5-2 defeat to Fleet Town.

The Boars put up a valiant fight after they were reduced to 10 men after George Marsh was sent off.

They found an equaliser despite being a man down to make it 2-2, but the away side found three goals in the final 15 minutes to progress.

Thames Valley Premier League

FINCHAMPSTEAD got off the mark with their first victory of the season against Marlow United.

Joel Day was in fantastic scoring form as he struck a hat-trick for Finch, while Callum Vallance added to the score to secure a 4-2 win.

READING CITY U23’s enjoyed a superb afternoon as they hit seven past Mortimer.

WOODLEY UNITED ROYALS suffered a heavy away defeat as they were beaten 7-0 by Burghfield.

Thames Valley Division One

HURST made it two wins from two with a fine away performance as they scored five away at Holyport Reserves.

There were five scorers: Shaun Bannon, Joshua Hodgkins, Ellis Howard, Greg Sinclair and Daniel Townson netted in a 5-1 victory.

Thames Valley Division Two

TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE earned a point on the road with a 1-1 draw against AFC Winkfield.

BERKS COUNTY were held to a 2-2 draw by Mortimer Development after goals from Harvey Richardson and Nicholas Wiggett.

HURST RESERVES were defeated in a seven-goal match away at Datchet.

Thames Valley Division Four

FINCHAMPSTEAD DEVELOPMENT earned a huge win against BERKS COUNTY ROVERS.

Cameron Prichard bagged a hat-trick, Dylan Chaffin and Calvin Grainger netted a brace each and Nathan Rogers scored in an 8-0 triumph.

HARCHESTER HAWKS found a second consecutive win as they put six past AFC Corinthians.

FINCHAMPSTEAD UNITED scored three in each half to beat Pangbourne Development 6-0.

Southern Region Women’s Premier Division

WOODLEY UNITED LADIES were on the end of a 2-0 defeat away at Ascot United.

Southern Region Division One

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA LADIES were beaten for the first time this season with a 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth Sports.

Thames Valley Women’s Division One

TILEHURST PANTHERS WOMEN are at the top after they got the better of Carterton Ladies.

Tilly Waight scored twice to help earn her side three points in a 2-1 win.

WARGRAVE WOMEN AND GIRLS got their first win of the campaign with a 2-1 victory over Stonefield Strikers with goals from Millie Bilcliff and Hannah Sheehan.

Thames Valley Women’s Division 3S

Caversham AFC Women inflicted defeat on S4K BERKS COUNTY LADIES in the Fawkes’ opening game of the season.

Megan Cox netted for S4K but they were beaten 4-1.