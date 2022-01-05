Football round-up: Eversley & California and Berks County start 2022 with victories

Combined Counties Division One

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA kept their magnificent winning streak intact with victory over Cove.

The Boars flew out of the traps and scored the first goal of the match in the ninth minute when Joe Pantony’s whipped corner delivery beat everyone in the box and made its way directly into the net.

The hosts found their second of the match in the 24th minute when Harinder Hunjan threaded the ball through to Ross McKernan who unselfishly squared the ball to Lewis Wall who obliged with the finishing touch.

Matty Angell’s side nudged themselves further in front before the break when Luke Frewin played through Wall who slotted the ball past the keeper in first-half stoppage time to notch his second of the match.

Eversley looked to consolidate their advantage and made two subs either side of the hour mark when Ben Catt and Paras Gill entered the action to replace Cam Blackie and Wall.

The visitors looked to find a way back into the match and gave themselves something to reach for when they scored from the penalty spot with just over half an hour to play.

But the Boars quickly scuppered any hopes of a Cove comeback when Hunjan latched onto a rebound and dispatched the ball into the net to put the result beyond doubt.

Eversley manager Angell said: “Was good to start the year with a win but there is so much more to come from the squad as a lackluster second half left a sour taste. Thank you though for everyone who came down, fantastic support for the squad and the club.”

Eversley & California: Pidgeon, Dickie, Moriarty, Griggs, Pantony, Blackie, Frewin, Wint, Wall, Mckernan, Hunjan

Subs: Gill, Buckett, Hancox, Catt, Appleton

BERKS COUNTY opened 2022 by picking up three points against Chalvey Sports.

After a quiet opening to the match, Berks County goalkeeper Liam Harris was forced into action and made a super stop to prevent Chalvey’s number seven from putting them ahead.

Chalvey then tried an optimistic effort from 35 yards that flew over the target.

County’s first clear-cut chance came on the counter attack and almost ended in an own goal, but Chalvey’s keeper came to the rescue.

The Swords were given the chance to break the deadlock in the 35th minute from the penalty spot and they took advantage when Luke Hayden dispatched the spot-kick.

The visitors replied just before half-time to capitalise on a defensive error to square the game.

With the game looking as if it was heading for a draw, County scored a decisive goal in the 81st minute.

Ebby Epoku-Ware applied the finishing touch from close range after getting on the end of Mark Jordan’s cross.

Berks County: Harris, Griffiths, Smith, Wyllie, Laverty, Money, Broome, Epoku-Ware, Allen, Hayden, Akem-Che

Subs: Brighton, Kennedy, Craske, Jordan, Eatwell

Isthmian South Central

BINFIELD started the new year with an away defeat at Marlow.

The Moles came fractions away from making the ideal start to the match when captain Sean Moore stuck the ball into the back of the net, only to be denied by the offside flag by the linesman.

Binfield stayed on top in the early stages and went close when they progressed the ball from midfield and found Kensley Maloney who headed a few inches wide of the target.

Marlow picked up the first booking of the game in the 19th minute when their full-back wiped out Gabriel George.

The visitors then had to stay resilient to prevent Marlow from taking the lead and did so when Christian Rowe blocked a goalbound shot.

The teams went in level without the deadlock being broken in the first-half.

Goalkeeper Chris Grace pulled off some heroics to keep the scores level just five minutes after the restart.

The Moles then came agonisingly close to snatching the lead in the 52nd minute when Ollie Harris chipped the ball over the keeper but it bounced back out off the crossbar.

The away side continued to press for an opener and went close again when George got down the byline but fired wide of the post.

But on the hour mark, the home side got in front when they converted from the penalty spot.

Binfield pushed to find a way back into the game but Marlow extended their lead in the 80th minute and then sealed the game with a third two minutes after.

Binfield: Grace, Thomson-Wheeler, Legg, Maloney, Gator, Rowe, Harris, McClurg, Moore, Tack, George

Subs: Howell, Griffiths, Valentin, Veal