Football round-up: Eversley & California Ladies hit magic three

Thames Valley Women’s Division One

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA LADIES moved up to sixth with a 3-0 triumph over Milton United Ladies.

Megan Averill scored a stunning volley to put the Boars in front. Laura Comerford doubled the lead before Chantelle Lawrence finished the scoring with a sublime effort to gift the Boars their third league win in six games.

Eversley & California Ladies Pictures: Richard Milam

WARGRAVE WOMEN dropped to eighth after they were beaten 2-0 at home by Badshot Lea Ladies, while TILEHURST PANTHERS WOMEN DEVELOPMENT took three points with a 1-0 away win at Woking Ladies to keep them level on points with league leaders Carterton Ladies.

Combined Counties Fripp-Smith Trophy

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA saw a two-goal lead slip as they were defeated 3-2 by Frimley Green.

The Boars got off to a flying start when Chris Robson’s corner found Ali Dickie at the back post who squared the ball for Chinua Phinn Archer to put Eversley ahead.Joe Pantony extended the lead just 10 minutes later as he found himself one-on-one with the keeper and made no mistake with his finish to give Eversley a dream start.



On the stroke of half-time, Frimley pulled a goal back and then just a minute into the second half, they were level.



The game ended in disappointment for the Boars as they saw their two-goal lead diminish and were left without any points as Frimley snatched an 88th minute winner.

Thames Valley Premier League

BERKS COUNTY continued their excellent form to extend their unbeaten run in the league to 10 games.



Goals from William Kyeremeh and Callum Brighton ensured that the Swords won their ninth league game of the season to give them a four point lead at the summit.

Berks County FC Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Thames Valley Divison One

WARGRAVE continued their 100% winning start to the season with a 4-1 away win at FC Imaan Lions and are now three points clear at the top of the table.



HURST climbed up the table into eighth with just their second win of the league season. Goals from Joseph Bonney, Joshua Hodgkins and Jake Horwood helped them to a 3-1 win over Holyport Reserves.

Thames Valley Division Two

TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE are in seventh after they earned three points on the road against HURST RESERVES.



BERKS COUNTY RESERVES were on the end of a 5-2 defeat against Henley Town to put them in fifth position.

Thames Valley Women’s Division 3S

WARGRAVE WOMEN DEVELOPMENT moved closer away from the bottom of the league with their third win of the campaign.



Lucy Routledge starred for Wargrave as she bagged a hat-trick to help them to earn three points in a 3-0 victory over Caversham AFC Women.



Meanwhile, S4K LADIES’ away game at Mortimer Ladies was abandoned during the first-half after Mortimer’s goalkeeper sustained a serious injury.