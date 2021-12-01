Football round-up: Eversley & California strike five as Gill hits four

Combined Counties Division One

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA put on a clinical scoring display as they hit five past Chalvey Sports.

The Boars made a ruthless start as they scored two quickfire goals to race into a commanding lead as Paras Gill capitlised twice.

{{{image.353491}}}

Gill then sealed his hat-trick in the 38th minute when he was played through by Ross McKernan and made no mistake with his finish.

Gill’s remarkable half continued and he had a fourth before the break as his 20 yard shot found its way past the keeper via a deflection,

Eversley rounded off a fine afternoons work with a fifth goal in the 77th minute through Troy Baker.

BERKS COUNTY went down to an away defeat to Rayners Lane.

Leigh Allen and Luke Hayden notched for the Swords in their 4-2 loss.

WOODLEY UNITED suffered a 5-1 home defeat against AFC Hayes.

Ciaran Carolan levelled for the Kestrels to take them in at 1-1 at half-time, but they conceded four in a disappointing second-half display.

Combined Counties Premier North

READING CITY took a hard-earned point on their travels at Wembley as they overturned a two-goal deficit.

The Cityzens made e slow start and found themselves a goal behind after five minutes when the host took their chance.

The hosts doubled their lead after half an hour but City hit back in the second-half after Jemel Johnson netted from the penalty spot to get them back in the game.

With eight minutes left, Reading earned their equaliser as Ben Holder hit a thunderous effort that found its way in via the crossbar.

The point keeps Reading in 11t position in the table.

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK were punished at home at Lowther Road against Holyport.

The Sumas fell behind early as the visitors took the lead after five minutes.

{{{image.353549}}}

Holyport then extended their lead just before the break with a well-executed counter attack.

The loss keeps the Sumas in 16th after 13 matches.

Wokingham & Emmbrook fell to a second consecutive home defeat in the Combined Counties Premier North.

{{{image.353551}}}

Visitors Egham dominated early proceedings and eventually took the lead from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute.

Their half got better when they found two more goals before half-time to reflect their impressive attacking display.

{{{image.353545}}}

The Sumas improved in the second-half with a resilient display to avoid doing any more damage to their goal difference but had to settle for a defeat.

Eliot Whitehouse’s team remain in 16th place in the table having played 14 matches.

They are away at Spelthorne Sports on Saturday.

{{{image.353541}}}

Berks & Bucks Senior Cup

BINFIELD came from behind to book their place in the next round of the Berks & Bucks Senior Cup.

Hosting Milton Keynes Irish at Hill Farm Lane, Binfield went a goal down just before the break when the visitors ensured they went into half-time with a 1-0 advantage with a 39th minute goal.

Binfield hit back in the second-half when Joe Gator powered in a header in the 65th minute to put the cup tie back in the balance.

Josh Helmore then ensured he made a significant impact from the bench to put the Moles in front in the 72nd minute.

Binfield goalkeeper Harvey Rackley-Hayes made a vital stop in the 90th minute to preserve Binfield’s lead which saw them safely through to the next round of the competition.

Thames Valley Premier League

WARGRAVE fired seven past Wraysbury in a stunning attacking performance.

They move up to seventh in the table after their 7-1 triumph.

FINCHAMPSTEAD stay top of the table despite suffering an away loss at Windlesham 7 Chobham.

They were edged out in a 1-0 defeat, which is just their third loss of the season.

They remain two points above second placed Westwood Wanderers.

Thames Valley Division One

HURST maintained their status as league leaders as they picked up a point at home to ELDON CELTIC.

Shaun Bannon and Joshua Hodgkins netted for Hurst in the 2-2 draw.

Thames Valley Division Two

BERKS COUNTY SWORDS claimed three points on the road with a win at Mortimer Development.

Laurence Marris scored a brace as the Swords picked up a win and a clean sheet.

HURST RESERVES earned a 1-1 stalemate away at SB Phoenix Reserves after Matt Lambert’s goal.

TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE were edged out in a nine-goal contest against AFC Winkfield.

Alfie Alleyne, Jamie Connor and Jordon Greenough got on the scoresheet for Twyford in their 5-4 defeat.

Southern Region Women’s Premier Division

WOODLEY UNITED stay rooted to the bottom of the table after a 2-0 loss against Wycombe Wanderers.

Southern Region Women’s Division One South

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA RESERVES were beaten 4-1 away at Chichester City to keep them one place off the bottom of the league.

Thames Valley Women’s Division One

TILEHURST PANTHERS climbed up to second after they got the better of Penn & Tylers Green.

Keris-Louise Hunt and Lydia Vettese found the net to help Tilehurst to a 2-1 victory.

WARGRAVE were overtaken in the league after they lost out to CAVERSHAM UNITED.

Rosie Page-Smith and Caitlin Levy both netted braces to help the Goats to three points.

Thames Valley Women’s Division 3S

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA RESERVES and CAVERSHAM AFC shared a point each after they drew 2-2.

Bracknell & District Sunday League

Premier: Wokingham & Emmbrook TMW 2-8 William Twigg

Other: Crowthorne Inn 6-0 Aldershot Park, Harts of Bracknell 3-1 Hope & Anchor

One: Bracknell Corinthians 0-5 Winnersh Rangers, Finchampstead Athletic Reserves 2-1 Bigshot FC Blacks, SF7 2-3 Maidenhead Cosmos

Two: Bracknell Spartan Vets 2-5 Bracknell Cavaliers, Braybrooke Athletic 2-4 Woodley Saints Tigers, FC Harmanswater 1-2 Ashridge Park Royals

Three: Finchampstead Athletic A 0-4 Bracknell Royals, Newbold 5-1 Bracknell Saint-Germain

Four: 3M 3-2 Finchampstead Athletic B, BAS FC 2-0 AFC Dukes Reserves

Reading & District Sunday League:

Senior: AFC Bradfield 6-1 Tilehurst Ym, Burghfield 3-4 FC Sporty, Mortimer 2-2 Woodley Wanderers

One: Caversham United 1-8 Westwood Wanderers, GC United 1-2 Woodley Saints Hobnob, Reading Kites 1-9 Burghfield Reserves

Other: Brothers United 2-4 116 Exiles

Two: Burghfield A 5-1 Southbank, Calcot Royals 6-1 Romania United

Three: Berkshire Royals 5-4 Racing Club de Woko, Burghfield B 6-0 116 Exiles Reserves, Hurst 0-0 Royal Albion, New England 1-3 RE United, Sanctuary Strikers 2-1 FC Woodley

Four: Barton Rovers Reserves 1-1 Calcot FC, Give Back Reserves 4-2 Core FC, MAC FC 3-1 NFFT, RG6 1-10 Reading United