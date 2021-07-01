Football round-up: Finchampstead FC collect TVPL title

Thames Valley Premier League

FINCHAMPSTEAD finished with a flourish in their final game of the season having already been crowned as champions the following week.



Finch picked up their 19th win in 26 games to complete their remarkable season with yet another victory as they put six goals past Windlesham & Chobham without reply.



A cagey first-half saw the teams locked in a goalless draw at the break, but Finch came out flying in the second-half and smashed six past their opponents to end the season in style.



Finch finished the season four points above runners-up BERKS COUNTY.

Thames Valley Division One

WARGRAVE were narrowly beaten in a title decider on the final day of the season at Reading YMCA.



They had the chance to snatch the title away from their opponents on the last game of the campaign as they two sides did battle.



Wargrave needed a win to take the title, but suffered just their second loss of the league season as Reading secured a 1-0 win to be crowned as champions.



The defeat means that they end the season as runners-up having enjoyed a superb campaign that saw them win 17 of their 20 league matches.



FC IMAAN LIONS finished the season in third position after they were awarded an away win over Cookham Dean Reserves in their final match.



The Lions won 12 of their 20 league matches, finishing with 37 points.

Thames Valley Division Two

BERKS COUNTY RESERVES got the better of TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE in a match filled with goals.



In the 10-goal contest, Berks took the points with a 7-3 triumph.



There were seven different scorers on the scoresheet for Berks as Jack Carrod, Lester Demfeh, Ano Mucherahowa, Lenny Musgrove, Lloyd Jacques, Jake Keohane and Yuri Lerman all notched for the hosts.



Meanwhile, Ben Claridge and Adam Parker netted for Twyford.



Twyford end the season in eighth position, while Berks are in fifth with one game left to play.

Thames Valley Division Four

FINCHAMPSTEAD DEVELOPMENT concluded their campaign with a heavy defeat against runners-up Reading City Development.



Calvin Granger clawed back a consolation goal for Finch but they were beaten 7-1 in their final game

of the season.



Finch finished the season in ninth on 25 points.