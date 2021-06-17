Football round-up: Finchampstead FC on the brink of Thames Valley Premier League title

Thames Valley Premier League

The title race took another dramatic twist as FINCHAMPSTEAD dropped points away at Mortimer, while BERKS COUNTY closed the gap with a win.



Finches scored twice in the first-half with goals from Alex Woodhead and James Payne but had to settle for a point as they were locked in a 2-2 stalemate against Mortimer.



Meanwhile, Berks are now just one point behind Finch after they earned their 17th victory of the season with a 3-1 triumph at Marlow United.

Clive Akem-Che opened the scoring in the first-half and Shaun Wyllie added another before the break.

John Swift then added a third to seal the points in the second-half to earn a vital win for the Swords.



The race to be crowned TVPL champions is going down to the wire. Berks have just one fixture remaining and are a point behind Finch who have two games left to play, and therefore need just one win to guarantee top spot.

Thames Valley Division One

WARGRAVE strengthened their push for the title with a convincing 3-0 away win against Eldon Celtic.



The win puts Wargrave eight points behind league leaders Reading YMCA who have just one game left to play to complete their season.

Meanwhile, Wargrave still have an outside shot at the title with three games left to play.



FC IMAAN LIONS suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of the league leaders as they were beaten 5-1 away from home at Reading YMCA.



The Lions had been in impressive form prior to the match, with three wins on the bounce pushing them up to fourth in the table, but their winning run came to an end. They have just two games left to conclude their campaign.

Sixth placed HURST were overtaken by Slough Heating Laurencians who pushed themselves up to third with a 3-0 win.



Hurst have one game left to play and can finish as high as third if results go their way.

Thames Valley Division Two

BERKS COUNTY RESERVES lost ground on the top four as they lost 4-1 away at Maidenhead Town Reserves.



Tom Osborne struck a hat-trick for the hosts as Berks remain in fifth place after their fifth defeat in the league.

TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE are in danger after they were beaten by bottom club Windlesham & Chobham Reserves in a five-goal contest.



Jack Melbourne netted a brace to gift Windlesham their second win of the season to close the gap to ninth placed Twyford to just four points.

Thames Valley Division Four

BERKS COUNTY ROVERS picked up three points on the road as they leapfrogged Braybrooke in the table.

Laurene Marris notched two goals and Richard Cumner added a third to seal a 3-2 away win for Berks as they boosted themselves up to seventh.



They have two games left to play and can finish as high as fourth if results go their way.



FINCHAMPSTEAD DEVELOPMENT fell to their eighth defeat of the season with a narrow away loss to Henley Town Development.



Matthew Hudson put Finch in front after just two minute but the hosts made a valiant comeback to take the points. Finch have one game left to complete the season.