Football round-up: Finchampstead fly past Berks County in title clash

Subsidiary Cup quarter-final

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK ensured their place in the final four of the competition as they overturned a two-goal deficit and then beat Wallingford Town in a penalty shootout.



Wallingford took an early lead in the match and extended their lead before the break to take a 2-0 advantage into half-time.



The Sumas produced an impressive comeback to maintain their place in the cup as Jack Mullan headed in Nick Bateman’s corner.

Bateman turned from creator to scorer as he snatched an equaliser for the Sumas to take the game to penalties.



The Sumas were clinical from the spot, scoring all five of their penalties courtesy of Bateman, Carter, Mullan, O’Connell and Curtis.



Young goalkeeper Aron Kanyai then made a crucial save to send the Sumas through.

Thames Valley Premier League

FINCHAMPSTEAD soared to the top of the table in a title clash against BERKS COUNTY with a 4-1 win.



Joel Day, Callum Vallance, Stephen Hunt were on the scoresheet as Finch secured a vital victory.

Finches are now two points ahead of Berks having played an extra game.

Finchampstead v Berks County Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Thames Valley Division One

WARGRAVE lost top spot as they suffered their first league defeat of the season in a 3-2 loss to HURST.



Joseph Bonney, Freddie Brady and Daniel Townson netted for Hurst to take them up to eighth.



Wargrave then recovered on Monday night with a win over FC Imaan Lions in a 10-goal thriller.



Craig Haylett and Stuart Moss both bagged braces, while Thomas Bray and Sam Wild added to the score to wrap up a 6-4 win in a thoroughly entertaining contest.



Hurst made it two wins in three days as they defeated Rotherfield United away from home to climb to fifth in the table.

Thames Valley Division Two

BERKS COUNTY RESERVES are in fifth after they played out a goalless draw against Windlesham &

Chobham Reserves.



TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE fell to their seventh defeat of the campaign with a 3-1 loss against Datchet.

Thames Valley Division Four

FINCHAMPSTEAD DEVELOPMENT put four past AFC Corinthians with their fourth league win of the season.



Matthew Hudson bagged a hat-trick, while Davis Lupindu added a fourth to seal the points.



BERKS COUNTY ROVERS were defeated for the sixth time this season against Phoenix Old Boys

Development 3-2.

Bracknell Sunday League Sultan Cup

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK SUNDAY TMW put in a stunning display as they smashed nine past Sandhurst in a 9-1 triumph.

Wokingham & Emmbrook TMW v Sandhurst

ASHRIDGE PARK ROYALS beat FC Harmanswater 3-1.



BRACKNELL ATHLETIC got past HOPE & ANCHOR with a 5-3 win.



BRACKNELL CAVALIERS put five past BRACKNELL ATHLETIC RESERVES with a 5-1 triumph.



BRACKNELL CORINTHIANS squeezed past SILVER BIRCH A with a 3-2 win.

Thames Valley Women’s Division One

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK LADIES were victorious in a game packed with nine goals against WARGRAVE WOMEN FC.



Sarah Leonard netted four goals and Natasha Caswell added to the score to seal a 5-4 win for the Sumas.

Wokingham & Emmbrook Ladies v Eversley & California Ladies

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA LADIES picked up a win and a defeat in a double header against Caversham AFC Ladies.



The Boars were beaten in the away fixture 2-1 but Rebekah Pantony scored the only goal of the game in the reverse fixture to take the points.



TILEHURST PANTHERS WOMEN DEVELOPMENT fell further behind Carteron Ladies after they were edged out 3-2.



Deanna Cane and Rhianna Langham netted for Tilehurst but couldn’t prevent defeat.

Thames Valley Women’s Division 3S

S4K LADIES sit at the summit of the table after they won their final league game of the season with a 4-0 away triumph over Caversham AFC Women.



A double from Charisse-Ellouise Tregear and goals from Megan Cox and Ciara Molloy sealed

a comfortable victory.

S4K Ladies v Caversham AFC Ladies

However, the Fawkes have an anxious wait to see whether they will be crowned champions having finished the season before any other side.



The three sides directly below them, Mortimer Ladies, Thatcham & Newbury Ladies and Taplow United Ladies each have three games in hand to play.



Mortimer are four points behind, while the other two are eight points adrift.