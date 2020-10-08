Football round-up: Finchampstead recover to earn opening day point

Thames Valley Premier League

FINCHAMPSTEAD recovered from a two goal deficit to take a point in their opening game of the new league season.



Maidenhead Town took a 2-0 lead in the first-half after goals from Alex Mugan and Bliss Dideola. But Finch recovered brilliantly as godals from Thomas Symss and an equaliser from James Payne ensured that they would earn a point in a 2-2 stalemate.

Finchampstead FC v Maidenhead Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Thames Valley Division Two

TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE had an afternoon to forget as they were thumped 12-1 by Goring United in their first game of the season.



Meanwhile, BERKS COUNTY RESERVES also began the new campaign with defeat as they were beaten 3-0 at home by Henley Town.

Thames Valley Division Four

FINCHAMPSTEAD DEVELOPMENT picked up a point in their opener against Phoenix Old Boys Development in a 1-1 draw.



Ashley Webb gave Finch the perfect start as he scored just a minute into the match, but a 35th minute equaliser meant that the points were shared.



Bracknell & District Sunday League

FINCHAMPSTEAD ATHLETIC opened their season with an impressive 5-2 away win at Bracknell Rangers in the Premier Division.



In the same division, Berks County A had to settle for a draw in an entertaining 4-4 draw with Crowthorne Inn, while WOODLEY SAINTS KITES edged out Raglan with a 3-2 away victory.

FINCHAMPSTEAD ATHLETIC RESERVES were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Crowthorne FC in their first game in Bracknell & District Division One.



WINNERSH RANGERS started with a 3-1 away at Bracknell Athletic in Division Two.



