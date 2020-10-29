Football round-up: Finchampstead share points in six-goal game to stay unbeaten

Thames Valley Premier League

BERKS COUNTY extended their winning run to three consecutive games with a 2-1 win over Westwood Wanderers.



John Swift continued his superb scoring form as he bagged a brace to take his season’s tally to six to put the Swords top of the table with a perfect start to the campaign.

Finchampstead v Burghfield Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire





FINCHAMPSTEAD are just one point behind Berks County in second as they maintained their unbeaten start to the season.





Stephen Hunt, James Payne and Thomas Symss were on the scoresheet as Finch earned a point in a 3-3 stalemate with Burghfield.





WOODLEY UNITED ROYALS fell to their second defeat of the season as they were beaten 4-2 at home to Wraysbury Village.



Nathan Lock opened the scoring after just two minutes and scored again in the 65th minute, but the Kestrels were defeated as they dropped to 12th in the table.

Thames Valley Division One

HURST were beaten for the second time in three games with a 3-1 home defeat to Westwood Wanderers Reserves.

Jake Horwood got on the scoresheet for Hurst, but they fell to their second consecutive loss.

Thames Valley Division Four

BERKS COUNTY ROVERS took their first three points of the season with a 2-1 win over Phoenix Old Boys Development.

Berks fell behind after 15 minutes, but replied with two goals from Laurence Marris in the first-half which was enough to gift them victory.



FINCHAMPSTEAD DEVELOPMENT also earned their first win of the campaign with a 3-1 away triumph at Farnham Royals Mavericks.

Thomas Day netted a brace, while Hayden Kirby also got on the scoresheet to boost their league position to sixth.



Thames Valley Women’s Division One

Millie Bilcliff scored a decisive late goal for WARGRAVE WOMEN away at Caversham AFC Ladies.

The 1-0 win was their third triumph of the season which takes them up to third in the table after seven matches.



EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA LADIES moved up to fifth with their second win of the season with a 2-0 away victory at Tilehurst Panthers Women Development.



Thames Valley Women’s Division 3S

S4K LADIES moved to the top of the league with their fourth win of the season.

S4K put four past Slough Town Rebels with two goals from Charisse-Ellouise and a goal from Sania Samad to move to the summit.





Bracknell & District Sunday League

Premier Division: Finchampstead Athletic 2-0 Woodley Saints Kits, Raglan 5-4 Bracknell Rangers,

Division One: Loveman United 1-0 Finchampstead Athletic Reserves, Wokingham & Emmbrook TMW 2-0 Panthers FC

Division Two: Bracknell Athletic 2-5 Winnersh Town, Bracknell Corinthians 1-2 Winnersh Rangers, Woodley United Sunday 3-2 Ashridge Park Royals

Division Three: Bracknell Cavaliers Reserves 2-2 Bracknell Royals, Bracknell Spartan Vets 2-1 Bracknell Saint-Germain, Harts of Bracknell 0-6 FC Showcase, Newbold FC 5-2 Ashridge Park, Woodley Saints Tigers 2-2 FC Harmanswater